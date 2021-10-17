Outward remittances under LRS rose 31%

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Outward remittances under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) for individuals rose about 31 per cent year-on-year (yoy) in July 2021 to $1.31 billion, mainly on the back of increase in expenses towards studies and travel, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.
The remittances were $995.16 million in the year ago period.
This comes even as the global economy seems to be gradually recovering from the unprecedented disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
As per RBI norms, all resident individuals, including minors, are allowed to freely remit up to $250,000 per financial year (April – March) for any permissible current or capital account transaction or a combination of both.
The Scheme was introduced on February 4, 2004, with a limit of $25,000 and revised in stages.
In July 2021, remittances towards studies abroad jumped about 53 per cent y-o-y to $423 million; towards travel by 41 per cent to $347 million;gift was up about 35 per cent to $175 million; and towards investment in equity/debt by 48 per cent to $50 million.
Remittance towards maintenance of close relatives was almost static at $243 million.
T Rabi Sankar, Deputy Governor, RBI, in a recent speech, observed that LRS for individuals, while it is open for both current and capital account transactions, is largely (more than 90 per cent) in current account transactions such as travel and studies.
“As the LRS Scheme has operated for some time, there may be a need to review it keeping in mind the changing requirements such as higher education for the youth, requirement of start-ups etc.
“There might even be a case for reviewing whether the limit can remain uniform or can be linked to some economic variable for individuals,” he said.
Outward remittance under LRS had come down about 32 per cent yoy (or by $6.08 billion) in FY21 to $12.68 billion ($18.76 billion in FY22) as the pandemic raged.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Identifying them early on, holding them through ups and downs not easy
Here are six choices for your hard-earned money
We list a set of Do’s and Dont’s that MF investors should consider
The indices ended the sideways consolidation last week with a strong rally
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
On his 75 birthday, several stalwarts from the cricketing world came together to pen their thoughts on the ...
In Wanderers, Kings, Merchants, linguistics teacher Peggy Mohan delves into the origins of the subcontinent’s ...
Consumers love backstories, so marketers should use them powerfully
The industry has transformed post-pandemic; new trends arise while high quality production is need of the ...
Some of our favourite brand campaigns
Healthy pick me ups — compact 30 to 40 ml offerings — are trending in the beverage space
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...