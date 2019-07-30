P Gopi Krishna takes over as Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank Chairman

P Gopi Krishna has taken charge as the new Chairman of the Dharwad-headquartered Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank (KVGB).

Previously, Gopi Krishna was heading the Vijayawada Region of Syndicate Bank as the Regional Manager.

Gopi Krishna holds an MBA in Banking and Finance. He is also a Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers. A native of Tenali in Andhra Pradesh, he carries with him an experience of 34 years in Syndicate Bank.

He had worked as General Manager of Andhra Pragathi Grameena Bank, the other regional rural bank sponsored by Syndicate Bank in Andhra Pradesh from 2013 to 2016.

S Ravindran, the previous Chairman of KVGB, is repatriated to Syndicate Bank to work as General Manager at Corporate Office in Bengaluru.

At present, KVGB has a total business of about Rs 25000 crore with a network of 636 branches.