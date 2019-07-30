Money & Banking

P Gopi Krishna takes over as Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank Chairman

Our Bureau Mangaluru | Updated on July 30, 2019 Published on July 30, 2019

P Gopi Krishna, Chairman, KVGB   -  Special Arrangment

A native of Tenali in Andhra Pradesh, he carries with him an experience of 34 years in Syndicate Bank

P Gopi Krishna has taken charge as the new Chairman of the Dharwad-headquartered Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank (KVGB).

Previously, Gopi Krishna was heading the Vijayawada Region of Syndicate Bank as the Regional Manager.

Gopi Krishna holds an MBA in Banking and Finance. He is also a Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers. A native of Tenali in Andhra Pradesh, he carries with him an experience of 34 years in Syndicate Bank.

He had worked as General Manager of Andhra Pragathi Grameena Bank, the other regional rural bank sponsored by Syndicate Bank in Andhra Pradesh from 2013 to 2016.

S Ravindran, the previous Chairman of KVGB, is repatriated to Syndicate Bank to work as General Manager at Corporate Office in Bengaluru.

At present, KVGB has a total business of about Rs 25000 crore with a network of 636 branches.

Published on July 30, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
For shadow financing to survive, some NBFCs will have to die