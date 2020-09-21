Money & Banking

P Manikandan quits as Chief General Manager of Dhanlaxmi Bank

Our Bureau Kochi | Updated on September 21, 2020 Published on September 21, 2020

P Manikandan, Chief General Manager of the Kerala-based Dhanlaxmi Bank, has dismissed rumours of his being sacked from the post following an RBI directive for not adhering to good corporate governance practices.

“I have submitted my resignation from the services of Dhanlaxmi Bank due to personal reasons. The same was submitted to the Managing Director on September 18 at 4 pm and the Board accepted the same. This is the fact,” he said when BusinessLine sought his response on the news.

Manikandan, one of the senior most executives of the bank, had joined it in 2005-06. He retired from the bank more than a year ago, but continued to hold the post on a contract basis.

