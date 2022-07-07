Paritosh Tripathi appointed MD & CEO of SBI General Insurance

SBI General Insurance on Thursday announced the appointment of Paritosh Tripathi as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, succeeding PC Kandpal, who has been posted as DMD (P&RE) at the Corporate Center, SBI.
“He was nominated by the parent company, State Bank of India for the position and has been appointed with effect from July 5, 2022,” SBI General Insurance said in a statement.
Published on
July 07, 2022
