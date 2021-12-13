Paytm disburses 2.7 million loans in Oct-Nov 2021, up 414% y-o-y

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
Paytm, which got listed in bourses last month, said on Monday that the number of loans disbursed through its platform increased by 414 per cent y-o-y to 2.7 million loans in the first two months (Oct-Nov) of the current quarter.
The value of loans disbursed through the Paytm platform increased by 375 per cent y-o-y to ₹ 1,320 crore ($178 million) in the first two months of the quarter, the company said in an update on its operating performance for the third quarter (updated for November 2021).
Partly aided by the consumption boost in the festive season, there has been growth across each of the lending products, i.e. Paytm Postpaid, Personal Loans and Merchant Loans, it added.
It maybe recalled that for the quarter ending September 30, 2021, Paytm had disbursed 2.84 million loans, up 714 per cent from 0.35 million loans in same quarter last fiscal. The value of loans disbursed in September 2021 quarter was ₹1,260 crore, up 499 per cent over ₹210 crore disbursed in same quarter last fiscal.
On November 26 this year, Paytm had launched a new credit card in partnership with HDFC Bank, further to the announcement of their partnership in September 2021.
Paytm said that the growth momentum in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) continues in the first two months of the current quarter, due to strong performance during the festive season, which continues post festive season.
GMV processed through its platform for the first two months of the quarter aggregated to ₹1.67 lakh crore ($22.4 billion), growth of 129 per cent y-o-y over ₹ 72,800 crore GMV in the first two months of Q3 FY 2021.
Paytm said that it had 63.2 million average Monthly Transacting Users( MTUs) in the first two months of the current quarter, growth of 36 per cent y-o-y over the 46.6 million average MTUs in the first two months of Q3 FY last fiscal.
Also, the total number of devices deployed across its merchant base has increased from 0.9 million as of June 30, 2021 to 1.3 million as of November 30,2021, Paytm has said.
