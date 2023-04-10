One97 Communications Limited, which owns the Paytm brand, has launched 4G-enabled Soundbox 3.0 to further empower merchant partners across the country with seamless and secure payment collections.

According to the company, the Made-in-India 4G Soundbox is the first-of-its-kind and provides stable connectivity for instant real-time payment alerts, fastest in the industry.

Merchants have been given 3-in-1 benefits with Soundbox 3.0—an instant loan facility through Paytm’s lending partners, assured cashbacks on receiving payments, and guaranteed support with a 24-hour helpline and 1-hour call back policy.

For ease of adaptability, merchants can change language through the Paytm for Business app. The auto-assisted device supports 11 languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Bengali, Gujarati, Punjabi and Odia.

“As the pioneer in QR-based payments and Soundbox in India, we are constantly innovating to bring enhanced payments solutions for our merchant partners. We are now taking it one step further with the Soundbox 3.0, which is laden with innovative features. This is aligned with our vision to bring more merchants under the digital economy,” a Paytm spokesperson said.

In areas where the 4G network does not work, it automatically shifts to the 2G network for uninterrupted connectivity.

The company claims that the 4G Soundbox comes in a new design and gives a battery backup of 7 days.

It maybe recalled that Paytm was the first to launch audio confirmations in India with the Paytm Soundbox.

As of March 31, 2023, more than 6.8 million merchants are now paying subscriptions for Paytm’s payment devices like Soundbox and PoS.

Paytm Soundbox, which enables merchants to easily keep track of payments with instant audio alerts in multiple regional languages, has played a vital role in empowering small and micro-businesses in India. The Soundbox provides flexibility and convenience to merchants with support for multiple payment methods such as Paytm Wallet, Paytm Postpaid (BNPL), Paytm UPI and other BHIM UPI apps, net banking and cards.