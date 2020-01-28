Pending disciplinary cases: Government asks PSBs to set up committee of senior officers

Hyundai Aura review
The new compact sedan has a genetic advantage. To boost its chances the Aura also tries hard to please back ...
The government has directed Public Sector Banks (PSBs) to set up a Committee of Senior Officers to monitor the progress of pending disciplinary and internal vigilances. The Committee of Senior Officers has been tasked to frame timelines to reduce delays in deciding such vigilance cases, an official release said.
The Finance Ministry, while issuing these directions, highlighted that procedural delays in disposing pending disciplinary and internal vigilance cases adversely affects the morale of employees and also breeds inefficiencies in the system.
The latest government directive on this front comes after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s meeting with the chief executives of PSBs on December 28 when she asked banks to form committees at the level of general managers to look into all pending vigilance cases against employees and take a call as to whether they should be pursued or closed.
The main objective behind such a directive is to ensure that such cases do not remain unattended for years.
“There have been instances where the employees concerned would have retired and gone away. Due justice is not done for anybody involved in such cases that remain unattended,” Sitharaman had then said.
At that meeting on December 28, CBI Director Rishi Kumar Shukla is understood to have brought to the attention of the Finance Minister that over several years there has been an accumulation of vigilance cases within the banks which they (banks) have to take a call on. They (banks) have kept it as it is without closing them or taking any action.
Banks were also directed not to sit on cases involving the employee, which could be handled through departmental actions itself.
Meanwhile, the Finance Ministry, on Tuesday, detailed the several measures that the government has taken to protect honest commercial decisions of bankers, while reiterating the Finance Minister’s assurance that distinction would be made between genuine commercial failures and culpability (of bankers).
The measures taken by the government on this front include introduction of Section 17A in Prevention of Corruption Act requiring prior permission before initiating investigation against a public servant.
The government has also constituted an Advisory Board for Banking and Financial Frauds (ABBFF) for first level of examination of suspected frauds in excess of ₹50 crore.
Also, the personal responsibilities of MD and CEOs of PSBs for compliance with prescribed timeslines have been done away with. Powers have been delegated by Department of Financial Services (DFS) to the boards of PSBs to put in place a suitable mechanism for ensuring compliance of the various timelines laid down in RBI and CVC circulars.
The Centre has also aligned the norm requiring compulsory examination of fraud for all NPA accounts exceeding ₹50 crore with the CVC circular of January 15 this year, whereby all such cases of suspicious fraud are to be initially referred to the ABBFF.
The new compact sedan has a genetic advantage. To boost its chances the Aura also tries hard to please back ...
Mangaltai Kamble remembers the day, at least 18 years ago, when she decided to take control of the small patch ...
The majority of Dalit community members who have taken over grazing land grow jowar, bajra, soya, tur, cotton ...
It was almost ten years ago when Sherry Turkle warned that the world was headed for a place where humans would ...
Insuring you home will make you feel safe; it is safer still to understand the exclusions
Weak demand and excess supply in the market to affect prices; slowdown in auto industry, the largest consumer, ...
Continuing the downtrend, the rupee (INR) weakened on Monday against the dollar (USD). The domestic currency ...
But silver outlook remains unclear as it faces critical resistance
Celebrate BLink’s sixth birthday with this special anniversary issue; exclusive short stories and poems by ...
Pavan Sukhdev is co-winner of this year’s prestigious Tyler Prize — the ‘Nobel for environment’ — for ...
A time to kill, and a time to heal, a time to break down, and a time to build up– Ecclesiastes, Ch 3, verse ...
With the shrill callof mom’sHawkins Classicfive litre pressure cooker,the aroma of muttoncooked in a coarse ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...