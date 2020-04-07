PM CARES fund: BoM nominated to collect donations

The government has appointed Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) to collect donations for PM CARES Fund. The fund was set up on March 28, 2020, to raise funds to provide assistance and relief to citizens in emergency situations, including the Covid-19 crisis.

Contributions can be made by cash, RTGS, NEFT, IMPS, cheques and demand drafts drawn in favour of PM CARES Fund, stated the BoM press release. One can also remit contributions directly by electronic clearing system (ECS) to the designated savings bank account of Bank of Maharashtra. All such contributions will be entitled to a 100 per cent Income Tax exemption under Section 80G of the Income Tax Act.

Citizens and organisations can donate to PM CARES Fund using following details: Name of the Account: PM CARES; account number: 60355358964; IFSC Code: MAHB0001160; name of bank: Bank of Maharashtra; name of the branch: UPSC branch; and address: Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069.