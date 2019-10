Mumbai police on Thursday arrested two directors of the Housing Development Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) in the PMC Bank scam, a senior official said.

Rakesh Wadhawan and his son Sarang Wadhawan, accused of loan default, have been arrested by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), the official said.

Properties worth ₹3,500 crore of HDIL have also been frozen by the EOW, he said.