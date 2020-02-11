Money & Banking

PNB Gilts Dec quarter profit down 52%

Reuters | Updated on February 11, 2020 Published on February 11, 2020

Mumbai, Feb 11 PNB Gilts has informed the BSE that its December quarter net profit was down ₹44.10 crore as against ₹93.28 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company’s revenue from operations was slightly higher at ₹217 crore as compared to ₹202 crore during the corresponding quarter last year.

Published on February 11, 2020
Quarterly Results
PNB Gilts Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Muthoot Pappachan Group ties up with UST Global for ‘digital transformation’