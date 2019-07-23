PNB Housing Fin to consider capital raising on July 30

PNB Housing Finance (PNBHFL) will consider further capital raising at its upcoming board meeting on July 30.

“The board had earlier approved the business plan for the current financial year, which also incorporates the requirement for capital raise. Subsequent to the same, we will be seeking omnibus approval in the upcoming board meeting for raising Tier-I capital by issue of equity shares or any other financial instrument,” said a PNBHFL official.

If required, PNBHFL would also consider seeking the approval of its shareholders on the capital-raising route approved by the board, the official added.