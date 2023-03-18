PNB Housing Finance is looking to expand its deposit-focused branch network in Uttar Pradesh, with the inauguration of a new branch in Lucknow.

The company will leverage its strong presence in the region, enabling customers to avail the benefits of secure investment options.

“We are concentrating efforts on expanding our footprints across the country and accelerating the growth story,” MD and CEO Girish Kousgi said.

He added that the new branch location in Lucknow is strategically chosen to cater to the diverse set of customers, including financial advisors, and enable them to have easy access to our strong product offerings, backed by a secure digital experience.

PNB Housing Finance’s asset base comprises retail loans and corporate loans. The retail business focuses on organised mass housing segment financing for the acquisition or construction of houses. it also provides loans against properties and loans for the purchase and construction of non-residential premises. Corporate loans are mainly to developers for the construction of residential/commercial properties, corporate term loans, and lease rental discounting.