PNB Housing Finance raises Rs 2,500 cr by issuing bonds to LIC

Office buzz: 4-day week works!
4-day week works!It’s proved now. Microsoft Japan experimented with a four-day week this August, giving all ...
PNB Housing Finance on Thursday said that LIC has invested Rs 2,500 crore in the company by subscribing to its secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs).
This issuance is through private placement basis with a door-to-door tenure of 10 years, and the proceeds will be utilised by the company for its normal course of business operations, the company said.
“This is the second NCD issuance by the company for the financial year 2019-20 after the first lot of Rs 500 crore was subscribed by a foreign bank. This issuance of Rs 2,500 crore has been subscribed by Life Insurance Corporation of India,” said Sanjaya Gupta, Managing Director, PNB Housing Finance.
Gupta said this facility will augment the company’s liquidity position and further strengthen the asset liability management position across buckets.
PNB Housing said that during the current financial year, it has so far mobilised nearly Rs 27,000 crore through long-term sources.
This includes Rs 6,379 crore through fixed deposits, Rs 5,899 crore through securitisation (direct assignment route), Rs 3,000 crore through NCDs, Rs 1,211 crore ($ 175 million) through ECBs and balance in the form of bank facilities, the company said.
“Correspondingly, during the period, we have also significantly cut down our dependency on Commercial Paper to around 5 per cent of total resources as of current date. In addition to this company has a healthy pipeline of sanctioned lines which are under process of disbursement,” it said further.
4-day week works!It’s proved now. Microsoft Japan experimented with a four-day week this August, giving all ...
Four ways in which you can adopt the practice of stethoscopic hearing
Enlightened capitalism means thinking of employees, suppliers, community and environment
Samsung’s Galaxy Fold is quite a marvel despite being just a first step with a new form factor
Rising prices can reduce the purchasing power of money sharply over the years
After a commendable performance until 2015, the funds have been facing headwinds
The norms will ensure more discipline in managing liquidity, restoring confidence in the sector
LIC now allows you to revive a policy which has lapsed for over two years
The bad news first: There is too much plastic in the world. The good news is that scientists, both in India ...
Noble Laureate Esther Duflo on why there are better things to fight for than just the growth rate, the fallout ...
It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s 54th birthday. Just the right time for a quiz on Khans.Khan you do it1 Which Khan has a ...
One morning, at break of day...Right Hand (RH): (loud shriek) Aaaaaaargh! I’m gone! I’m dead!Left Hand (LH): ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...