PSBs' gross NPAs down to Rs 7.9 lakh cr: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the profitability of public sector banks has improved and total gross non-performing assets have come down to Rs 7.9 lakh crore at end-March 2019 from Rs 8.65 lakh crore at end-December 2018.

She also said liquidity support to NBFCs and Housing Finance Companies has improved as the partial credit guarantee scheme has been executed. An infusion of Rs 3,300 crore has already been made and another Rs 30,000 crore is in the pipeline.

Addressing her second press conference to announce steps to boost the economy, the Finance Minister said the reforms initiated in the public sector banks (PSBs) have started showing results as 14 of them posted a profit in the first quarter of the current fiscal.

The Minister also said that to avoid Nirav Modi like frauds in the PSBs, the SWIFT messaging system has now been linked with the core banking system.

