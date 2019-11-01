Money & Banking

Q2 results: Karur Vysya profit down 24 per cent at Rs 63 crore

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on November 01, 2019 Published on November 01, 2019

File photo

Karur Vysya Bank's net profit for the quarter ended September 2019 slipped to Rs 63.33 crore from Rs 83.74 crore clocked during the corresponding quarter of the earlier fiscal.

Total income from operations on the other hand rose to Rs 1815.24 crore compared to the year-ago figure of Rs 1632.50 crore.

The operating profit was up 19 per cent at Rs 431 crore (Rs 361 crore), net interest income improved by Rs 17 crore to Rs 596 crore and non-interest income swelled by 58 per cent to Rs 278 crore (Rs 176 crore).

The bank's total business increased to Rs 1,11,601 crore with advances at Rs 49388 crore and deposits up by 7 per cent at Rs 62213 crore

The gross and net NPA of the bank stood at 8.89 per cent and 4.5 per cent respectively.


Karur Vysya Bank Ltd
