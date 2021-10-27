Rajiv Anand elevated as Deputy Managing Director at Axis Bank

Rajiv Anand, Executive Director, Wholesale Banking, Axis Bank, has been elevated as Deputy Managing Director.

Axis Bank on Wednesday said its board has approved the appointment of Anand as Deputy Managing Director (DMD) of the bank.

“In addition to leading wholesale banking, Rajiv Anand would work closely with the board in strengthening control and governance aspects,” Axis Bank said, adding that the appointment is subject to further approvals from the Reserve Bank of India and shareholders of the bank.

He would also be leading Axis Bank’s strategic digital banking agenda impacting all parts of the Axis franchise, along with wholesale banking, marketing and corporate communications.

In his more than 12 years of association with Axis group, Anand has held multiple leadership positions such as Managing Director and CEO of Axis AMC, ED – retail banking and the present role of ED – wholesale banking.