RBI announces measures to cool down rising bond yields

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday announced measures, whereby it will conduct additional special open market operation (OMO) involving the simultaneous purchase and sale of Government Securities (G-Secs) of ₹10,000 crore each in two tranches and term repo operations for an aggregate amount of ₹1 lakh crore, among others, to cool rising bond yields and assuage liquidity pressures on account of advance tax outflows in September.

The central bank also allowed banks to park new G-Sec acquisition made from September 1, 2020 under the ‘held to maturity’ (HTM) category, which does require mark-to-market provisioning, up to an overall limit of 22 per cent of their deposits (against 19.5 per cent now) up to March 31, 2021. This is possibly aimed at encouraging banks to subscribe to G-Secs in the face of enhanced borrowing programme of the Government.

“Recently, market sentiment has been impacted by concerns relating to the inflation outlook and the fiscal situation amidst global developments that have firmed up yields abroad.

“...In order to continue to ensure orderly market conditions and congenial financial conditions, the following measures are being announced,” the RBI said.

The RBI said the special OMO auctions would be conducted on September 10, 2020 and September 17, 2020. The central bank emphasised that it remains committed to conducting further such operations as warranted by market conditions.

Term repo operations

The RBI will conduct term repo operations for an aggregate amount of ₹1 lakh crore at floating rates (that is at the prevailing repo rate) in the middle of September to assuage pressures on the market on account of advance tax outflows.

“In order to reduce the cost of funds, banks that had availed of funds under long-term repo operations (LTROs) may exercise an option of reversing these transactions before maturity.

“Thus, the banks may reduce their interest liability by returning funds taken at the repo rate prevailing at that time (5.15 per cent) and availing funds at the current repo rate of 4 per cent. Details are being notified separately,” the central bank said in a statement.

Currently, banks are required to maintain 18 per cent of their net demand and time liabilities (NDTL) in Statutory Liquidity Ratio (G-Sec and State Development Loan) securities.

The extant limit for investments that can be held in the HTM category is 25 per cent of total investment. Banks are allowed to exceed this limit provided the excess is invested in SLR securities within an overall limit of 19.5 per cent of NDTL.

RBI said SLR securities held in HTM category by major banks amount to around 17.3 per cent of NDTL at present. However, there are inter-bank variations with some banks close to the 19.5 per cent of NDTL limit.

“Accordingly, it has been decided to allow banks to hold fresh acquisitions of SLR securities acquired from September 1, 2020 under HTM up to an overall limit of 22 per cent of NDTL up to March 31, 2021 which shall be reviewed thereafter,” the central bank said.

The RBI assured the markets that it stands ready to conduct market operations as required through a variety of instruments so as to ensure orderly market functioning.

The central bank underscored that it remains committed to using all instruments at its command to revive the economy by maintaining congenial financial conditions, mitigate the impact of COVID19 and restore the economy to a path of sustainable growth while preserving macroeconomic and financial stability.