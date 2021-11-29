RBI appoints additional director on board of Ujjivan SFB

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The Reserve Bank of India has appointed P.N. Raghunath, General Manager, Reserve Bank of India, as an Additional Director on the board of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank for a period of two years.
“...we hereby inform you that the Reserve Bank of India vide its letter dated November 29, 2021, has appointed PN Raghunath, General Manager, Reserve Bank of India, Bengaluru, Regional Office, as an Additional Director on the board of the bank for a period of two years with effect from November 29, 2021 to November 28, 2023 or till further orders, whichever is earlier,” Ujjivan SFB said in a stock exchange filing on Monday.
Previously, the RBI had on September 16 appointed a special committee of directors, with three independent directors as members, to oversee the day-to-day operations.
The bank has been facing some amount of turmoil in recent months. Its Managing Director and CEO, Nitin Chugh, resigned earlier this year.
The lender has also had problems with asset quality as gross non-performing assets surged to Rs 1,712.65 crore or 11.8 per cent of gross advances as on September 30, 2021.
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The cement sector’s roadmap at Glasgow involves commitment and collaboration
The COP26 declaration was explicit about shifting completely to zero-emission cars and vans by 2040. India ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Balanced Advantage Funds are in the spotlight as wary investors eye steep equity valuations with worry. Should ...
There is room for further fall in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, with possible intermediate bounces
Remember to verify your ITR within 120 days of filing
Key support for gold and silver futures at ₹47,000 and ₹62,500 respectively
The author dips into behavioural science to create a DIY toolkit for personal metamorphosis
How leaders, managers and team members can raise their games to meet the challenges of the new age of working
The author defines Thiel’s value system as a pursuit of market power using regulatory loopholes and stepping ...
Tarkari seeks to hero classic and lesser known desi flavours drawn from India’s wide culinary repertoire of ...
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...