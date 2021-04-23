RBI approves appointment of Atanu Chakraborty as part time Chairman, HDFC Bank

The Reserve Bank of India has approved the appointment of Atanu Chakraborty as part time Chairman of HDFC Bank.

In a regulatory filing on Friday, the private sector lender said the appointment is for a period of three years with effect from May 5, 2021 or the date of his taking charge, whichever is later.

“A meeting of the board of directors of the bank will be convened in due course to inter alia consider the appointment of Atanu Chakraborty as the part time Chairman and additional independent director of the bank,” HDFC Bank further said.

A 1985 batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre, Chakraborty retired as Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs in April 2020. Previously, he also served as Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM).