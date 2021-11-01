RBI approves Bandhan Bank as ‘agency bank’ to conduct govt biz

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has authorised Bandhan Bank as an agency bank for undertaking government business. With this, the bank joins ranks with a few other scheduled private sector banks to be empanelled as agency banks of the RBI.

The announcement comes close on the heels of a RBI guideline earlier in May this year that authorises scheduled private sector banks as agency banks of the regulator for the conduct of government business.

The guidelines were revised by the Central bank following the lifting of embargo put in place by Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance in 2012 on further allocation of government business to private sector banks through a communication dated February 24, 2021.

Handle transactions

As an agency bank of the RBI, Bandhan Bank will be able to handle transactions related to collection of State taxes and revenue receipts such as GST and VAT, collection of stamp duty and pension payments on behalf of the Central and the State governments.

The bank’s extensive branch network, especially in rural and semi-urban areas, and its digital banking capabilities would help bring governments and citizens closer to each other, the bank said in a press statement.

“The RBI’s decision will further help us contribute to nation-building and we thank the RBI for this approval. Bandhan Bank enjoys the trust of over 2.4 crore customers. We now have the opportunity to serve the government with our banking services,” Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, MD & CEO, Bandhan Bank said in the statement.