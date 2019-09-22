Money & Banking

RBI approves reappointment of Shyam Srinivasan as Federal Bank CEO

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on September 22, 2019 Published on September 22, 2019

The Reserve Bank of India has approved the re-appointment of Shyam Srinivasan as the Managing Director and CEO of Federal Bank for another year, giving him a full decade as the head of the private sector lender.

His re-appointment is with effect from September 23 this year until September 22, 2020, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The board of the private sector lender had, however, proposed a three-year term for Srinivasan’s re-appointment. Srinivasan, 57, took charge as the Managing Director and CEO of Federal Bank on September 23, 2010

Previously, he was re-appointed as the MD and CEO of the bank for a three-year period from September 23, 2016, to September 22, 2019, on the completion of his second term.

Published on September 22, 2019
banking
Federal Bank Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Altico Capital holds meetings with creditors for resolution