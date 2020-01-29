RBI central board nominates Janak Raj as member of monetary policy committee

The Reserve Bank of India's Central Board on Wednesday nominated Janak Raj, Executive Director, on the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) as an ex officio member.

In the six member MPC, Raj will be the third RBI member. Shaktikanta Das, Governor, is the Chairperson, ex officio, of the MPC and Michael Debabrata Patra, Deputy Governor, in charge of Monetary Policy, is Member, ex officio.

The external Members of the MPC are -- Chetan Ghate, Professor, Indian Statistical Institute; Pami Dua, Director, Delhi School of Economics; Ravindra H. Dholakia, former Professor, Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

Raj’s nomination comes ahead of the next meeting of the MPC, which is scheduled during February 4-6, 2020.