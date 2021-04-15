RBI constitutes second regulations review authority

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to set up a new Regulations Review Authority (RRA 2.0) to streamline regulatory instructions, reduce compliance burden of the regulated entities by simplifying procedures, and reduce reporting requirements, wherever possible.
The authority has been constituted considering the developments in the regulatory functions of the central bank over the past two decades and evolution of the regulatory perimeter, the RBI said in a statement
M Rajeshwar Rao, Deputy Governor, has been appointed as the Regulations Review Authority. The authority will be set up for a period of one year from May 1, unless its tenure is extended by the Reserve Bank.
The terms of reference of RRA 2.0 include making regulatory and supervisory instructions more effective by removing redundancies and duplications, if any; and to obtain feedback from regulated entities on simplification of procedures and enhancement of ease of compliance.
The authority will seek to reduce compliance burden on regulated entities by streamlining the reporting mechanism; revoking obsolete instructions if necessary and obviating paper-based submission of returns wherever possible.
The RRA will examine and suggest the changes required in dissemination process of RBI circulars/ instructions (this would entail suggestions on the areas where the manner of issuing circulars, their updation and website linkages).
The authority will engage internally as well as externally with all regulated entities and other stakeholders to facilitate the process. The RBI had set up the first RRA initially for a period of one year from April 1, 1999, for reviewing the regulations, circulars, reporting systems, based on the feedback from public, banks and financial institutions. The then Deputy Governor YV Reddy was the RRA.
The recommendations of the RRA enabled streamlining and increasing the effectiveness of several procedures, simplifying regulatory prescriptions, paved the way for issuance of master circular, and reduced reporting burden on regulated entities, the RBI said in the statement.
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Rocketship’s Anand Rajaraman on getting pitches from places like Rameswaram and Patna
Bengaluru-based Archeron group plans to open five banks that are run entirely by AI and quantum technologies
Ably skippered by N Srinivasan, India Cements is upping its post-Covid-19 game by expanding capacity
Three-in-one: Passive debt funds come at a low cost and have high-quality portfolios. Some offer return ...
Trend in the rupee movement and Q4 earnings can give direction to the market
There is room for improvement in fund transfer options
Silver looks positive but lacks the higher volumes required to substantiate bullishness
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
Expect the unexpected when musicians of different traditions come together for a duet
On Ugadi, the Telugu New Year Day, a chronicler recalls slices of an isolated year gone by and realises that ...
In her novel based on the life of Rani Jindan Kaur, author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni crafts a hero for the ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...