RBI extends Madhavan Menon's term as part-time Chairman of CSB Bank

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on April 25, 2020 Published on April 25, 2020

CSB Bank on Saturday said the Reserve Bank of India has extended the term of appointment of Madhavan Menon as the part-time Chairman of the Bank till July 21, 2020.

The private sector bank, formerly known as The Catholic Syrian Bank, in a regulatory filing said, the extension is in terms of Section 10B (1A)(i) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.

Menon was appointed as part-time Chairman of CSB Bank for a period of one year with effect from April 22, 2019. He is Chairman and Managing Director of Thomas Cook (India) Ltd.

In a statement issued on April 9, 2019, the Thrissur (Kerala) headquartered Bank, said the RBI accorded its approval for the appointment of Menon as Part-Time Chairman of the Bank. He has been holding the position of Non-Executive Director of the Bank since September 3, 2018, the statement added.

Menon is a nominee director of FIH- Mauritius Investments Ltd., which held 49.73 per cent stake in the Bank as at March-end 2020.

