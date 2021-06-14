RBI extends timeline for advisory group to submit feedback to GoAs assisting Regulatory Review Authority

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has extended the timeline for submission of feedback and suggestions from all regulated entities, industry bodies and other stakeholders to the Group of Advisors (GoA) assisting the Regulation Review Authority (RRA 2.0) by 15 days till June 30.
This has been done keeping in view the Covid-19 related disruptions and based on the requests received from stakeholders, RBI said in a statement.
RRA 2.0 has been set up initially for a period of one year from May 1, 2021. M Rajeshwar Rao, Deputy Governor, RBI, was appointed as the Regulations Review Authority in April 2021.
Also read: RBI sets up advisory group to assist Regulatory Review Authority
To make central bank’s regulations and compliance procedures more effective, On May 7, the RRA constituted a six-member Advisory Group headed by S Janakiraman, Managing Director, State Bank of India, to support it in reviewing the them with a view to streamline and rationalise them.
The terms of reference of RRA 2.0 include making regulatory and supervisory instructions more effective by removing redundancies and duplications, if any; and to obtain feedback from regulated entities on simplification of procedures and enhancement of ease of compliance. The authority will seek to reduce compliance burden on regulated entities by streamlining the reporting mechanism; revoking obsolete instructions if necessary and obviating paper-based submission of returns, wherever possible.
The RRA will examine and suggest the changes required in dissemination process of RBI circulars/ instructions.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
While IEA’s net-zero goal by mid-century is desirable, for India it may be a tough proposition given its ...
An industry-driven initiative is rejuvenating waterbodies in Chennai
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
Netflix’s new drama is a gripping tale of an infected world filled with children born with animal parts and ...
The little device may well remind us of Arthur C Clarke, but she does make life so much easier
In a new volume of essays, the author ponders over story, storytelling and storytellers
It’s the 101st birth anniversary of cartoonist Dave Berg, remembered for his five decades of work in the ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...