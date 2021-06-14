RBI extends timeline for advisory group to submit feedback to GoAs assisting Regulatory Review Authority

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has extended the timeline for submission of feedback and suggestions from all regulated entities, industry bodies and other stakeholders to the Group of Advisors (GoA) assisting the Regulation Review Authority (RRA 2.0) by 15 days till June 30.

This has been done keeping in view the Covid-19 related disruptions and based on the requests received from stakeholders, RBI said in a statement.

RRA 2.0

RRA 2.0 has been set up initially for a period of one year from May 1, 2021. M Rajeshwar Rao, Deputy Governor, RBI, was appointed as the Regulations Review Authority in April 2021.

To make central bank’s regulations and compliance procedures more effective, On May 7, the RRA constituted a six-member Advisory Group headed by S Janakiraman, Managing Director, State Bank of India, to support it in reviewing the them with a view to streamline and rationalise them.

The terms of reference of RRA 2.0 include making regulatory and supervisory instructions more effective by removing redundancies and duplications, if any; and to obtain feedback from regulated entities on simplification of procedures and enhancement of ease of compliance. The authority will seek to reduce compliance burden on regulated entities by streamlining the reporting mechanism; revoking obsolete instructions if necessary and obviating paper-based submission of returns, wherever possible.

The RRA will examine and suggest the changes required in dissemination process of RBI circulars/ instructions.