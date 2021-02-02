RBI gives banks three more months to appoint Chief Compliance Officer

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has given banks three more months to appoint Chief Compliance Officer (CCO) as per the guidelines it issued in September 2020.
This breather has been given due to the difficulties being faced by many banks on the issue of appointment of new CCO meeting all requirements of the September 2020 guidelines/ circular on ‘Compliance Functions in Banks and Role of Chief Compliance Officer (CCO)’.
“In view of the difficulties expressed by banks, they may follow the indicated processes for selection of CCO in the above circular within a period of nine months from the date of the circular – September 11, 2020 – and are free to reappoint the current incumbent as the CCO if she/he meets the requirements,” the RBI said in the frequently asked questions (FAQs) on the circular.
The circular, which was issued to bring uniformity in approach followed by banks to appoint a designated CCO selected through a suitable process with an appropriate ‘fit and proper’ evaluation/ selection criteria to manage compliance risk effectively, had originally given Banks six months for compliance.
On the “not more than 55 years” eligibility criteria for appointment as CCO, the central bank said if a person identified for CCO role is more than 55 years but she/ he has been continuously associated with the compliance function prior to completing the age of 55 years, the person would be eligible for such appointment.
Referring to the prescription that the CCO shall have an overall experience of at least 15 years in the banking or financial services out of which minimum 5 years shall be in the Audit / Finance / Compliance / Legal / Risk Management functions., the RBI said: “…if a regional/ zonal/ business head had the requisite responsibility/ experience on the control functions of the business lines for 5 years or more, she/ he shall be eligible for the post of CCO under this condition.”
The RBI reiterated that compliance is a shared responsibility of the business units and the compliance function. Therefore, adherence to applicable statutory provisions and regulations must be the responsibility of each staff member of the bank and it is the work of the compliance function to ensure the same.
There should also be appropriate mechanisms for co-operation among departments and with the Chief Compliance Officer, it added.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 stay above key support ahead of the Budget
Consumerisation of unbranded generics should stand in good stead
Sustainable dividend supports current valuation; history supports turnaround potential
The usual pre-Budget razzmatazz was missing this time around: Covid-19 restrictions poured cold water on ...
A project seeks to lift the veil on the forgotten histories of Indian soldiers fighting on foreign land
Salma’s The Curse is an intense exploration of women’s lives — all straining under the weight of custom and ...
The lockdown sent millennials and WFH-ers scurrying to the home chefs and cloud kitchens for their daily ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...