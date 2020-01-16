RBI gives card issuers 2 months time to improve user convenience and increase security

Mi Mix Alpha: A wrap-around display concept from Xiaomi
It may or may not come to India, but for now, this one-of-a-kind phone defies imagination
To improve user convenience and increase the security of card transactions, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has given two months time to card issuers to decide, based on their risk perception, whether to disable the card not present (domestic and international) transactions, card present (international) transactions and contactless transaction rights.
Existing cards which have never been used for online (card not present) / international / contactless transactions will be mandatorily disabled for this purpose, the RBI said in a circular on "Enhancing Security of Card Transactions" issued to the chiefs of all Banks, authorised payment networks and non-bank pre-paid instrument issuers.
A "card present" transaction is a card transaction that is carried out through physical presence of card at the point of transaction. An example is a transaction carried out at an ATM or a PoS (point of sale) terminal.
A "card not present" transaction does not require the card to be physically presented at the point of transaction. An example is an online transaction or a mobile banking transaction using the card.
Based on their issuance, usage and payment by the card holder, there are three types of cards -- debit cards, credit cards and prepaid cards.
As per the circular, at the time of issue/re-issue, all cards (physical and virtual) should be enabled for use only at contact based points of usage [ATMs and PoS devices] within India. Issuers should provide cardholders a facility for enabling card not present (domestic and international) transactions, card present (international) transactions and contactless transactions, subject to conditions.
The conditions specified by RBI include the facility to switch on/off and set/modify transaction limits (within the overall card limit, if any, set by the issuer) for all types of transactions – domestic and international, at PoS/ATMs/online transactions/contactless transactions, etc.; and alerts /information / status, etc., through SMS/e-mail, as and when there is any change in status of the card.
The above-mentioned facility should be available on a 24x7 basis through multiple channels - mobile application/internet banking/ATMs/Interactive Voice Response (IVR); this may also be offered at branches / offices. The directions issued under the circular will come into effect from March 16, 2020.
The RBI said the provisions of the circular on "Enhancing Security of Card Transactions" are not mandatory for prepaid gift cards and those used at mass transit systems.
It may or may not come to India, but for now, this one-of-a-kind phone defies imagination
A mix of features we’ve left behind with unique ones on top of a great screen and nice cameras
Name of the company: ShudhVayu Technologies Pvt Ltd Set up in: 2018 Based in: New Delhi Founder: Amit ...
If you manage your discretionary expenses well, you’ll need to save less for your silver years
Tax experts say that an application under the scheme can be filed electronically and is very simple
But it may be too early to reverse policy stance, given the abysmal growth outlook and supply side issues
₹1289 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1275126013001315 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
Despite its impressive past, vinegar occupies a spot between a kitchen staple and fancy condiment
Political dissent is being scripted through music and poetry as young Indians write their verse in hip-hop and ...
Women have traditionally been excluded from offering prayers in most mosques in India. A new book explains how ...
May there be an abundance of both in this year
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...