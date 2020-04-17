RBI to announce new measures to maintain adequate liquidity in system: Governor

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor, Shaktikanta Das, said that the apex bank will announce new measures to maintain adequate liquidity in the system, facilitate bank credit flow and ease financial stress.

In an address to the media he said, "LTRO-2.0 will involve Rs 50,000 crore to begin with."

He also stated,"Surplus liquidity in the banking system has increased substantially as a result of the central bank's actions."

He explained that the contraction in exports in March, estimated at 34.6 per cent, is more severe than global financial crisis of 2008-09.

"Automobile production and sales have declined sharply in March. Electricity demand has fallen sharply. The impact of Covid-19 has not been captured in the IIP data for February," Das said.

He said that the IMF's projections of 1.9 per cent of the GDP growth for India is the highest among the G20.

He lauded banks and financial institutions and said that they have risen to the occasion to ensure normal functioning during the coronavirus outbreak. He also said that the RBI is monitoring the situation that is developing due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

This is the second time that the governor will be addressing the media since the nationwide lockdown was imposed from March 25.

On March 27, RBI held a historic pre-term MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) meeting whererin the repo rate was cut by a record 75 basis points. The repo rate was reduced to a 15-year-low of 4.40 per cent and was also the steepest cut since October 2004.

The same day, the central bank cut the cash reserve ratio by 100 bps to 3 per cent apart from announcing various measures to boost liquidity in the system.

There were calls that the 75 bps cuts was not sufficient and that RBI could go for more rate cuts and liquidity measures. Many brokerages had said RBI could slash the lending rates by another 100 bps.