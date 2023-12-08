Here are the latest updates related to the outcomes of RBI Bi-Monthly Monetary Policy Committee meeting.
- December 07, 2023 13:35
RBI monetary policy live updates: RBI likely to retain 6.5% interest rate as inflation in check, say experts
The Reserve Bank of India is likely to maintain the status quo on the short-term interest rate in its monetary policy review, with inflation staying in comfort zone and economic growth moving at an accelerated pace, opined experts. The RBI has left the repo rate unchanged in its past four bi-monthly monetary policies. The central bank had last increased the repo rate in February to 6.5 per cent, thus ending the interest rate hiking spree which began in May 2022 in the aftermath of Russia-Ukraine war and subsequent disruptions in the global supply chain resulting in high inflation in the country.
On expectations from the RBI’s monetary policy, Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist, Bank of Baroda, said the central bank is most likely to maintain the status quo on rates as well as stance this time.
“The high growth witnessed in Q2 in GDP will provide assurance that the economy is on track. The low core inflation numbers in the last few months will provide comfort that there is no need to increase rates even while headline inflation is likely to be volatile in the upward direction,” he said.
“Some direction on liquidity will be useful to the market as the system is in deficit for quite some time,” he said and added there can be some upward revision in the GDP growth numbers though will not be very significant.
Aurodeep Nandi, India economist at Nomura, also expects the MPC to unanimously vote to pause at its December policy meeting. (PTI)
- December 07, 2023 13:33
RBI monetary policy live updates: Core industries’ output grew 12.1% in October 2023
The eight core industries’ output grew 12.1 percent in October 2023, much higher than the 0.7 per cent growth recorded in same month last fiscal.
The government has also now revised upwards the eight core industries output growth for September 2023 to 9.2 percent as against 8.1 percent earlier, official data showed.
Also the August 2023 reading has now been revised up to 12.5 percent from the earlier 14-month high of 12.1 percent projected earlier for that month. July 2023 reading has been revised up to 8.5 percent.
All the eight industries record positive growth in October 2023.
- December 07, 2023 13:30
RBI monetary policy live updates: Economy grows 7.6% in Q2 on strong show by manufacturing sector
India consolidated its position as the fastest-growing major economy globally as the Government’s Statistics office on Thursday released the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data for second quarter spanning July to September months of the financial year 2023-24.
The data showed that Indian economy has grown by 7.6 per cent during Q2 FY24 mainly on account of strong performance by industries. It is much higher than the projection of the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) last month. Economic growth rate based on changes in GDP was 7.8 per cent in April-June quarter (Q1 of FY24) and 6.3 per cent of July period of FY23.
- December 07, 2023 13:28
RBI monetary policy live updates: Retail inflation eases to 4-month low at 4.87% in October
A supportive base and moderation in non-food prices pushed headline retail inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) to a four-month low of 4.87 per cent in October. It was 5.02 per cent in September. Incidentally, the June print was also 4.87 per cent.
Core inflation (headline inflation minus inflation of food and fuel) also dropped to 4.23 per cent from 4.52 per cent.
Swati Arora, an economist with HDFC Bank, said persistence in pulses and cereal inflation is worrisome and poses an upside risk to food prices. “CPI inflation is expected to clock a print above 5 per cent both in November and December and average around 5 per cent in Q4 FY24,” she said.
Upasna Bhardwaj, Chief Economist, Kotak Mahindra Bank, said: “We expect the trend of sub-5 per cent headline inflation to remain brief, with most of FY24 ahead likely to remain above 5 per cent.”
