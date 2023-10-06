Here are the major updates related to RBI Monetary Policy.
RBI Monetary Policy: Highlights of bi-monthly monetary policy announced by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday
- All 6 RBI MPC members unanimously voted to keep repo rate unchangedat 6.5%. This is the fourth meeting on the trot that the MPC decided to maintain the status quo on the repo rate. The MPC last raised this rate from 6.25% to 6.50% at its meeting in February 2023.
- RBI remains focused on withdrawal of accommodation support growth, tame inflation.
- Cumulative repo rate hike of 250 bps still working its way through economy.
- Real GDP growth forecast retained at 6.5% for FY24.
- Inflation forecast too retained at 5.4% for FY24. Cooling vegetable prices, cut in LPG rates to soften inflation.
- RBI identifies high inflation as major risk to macroeconomic stability and sustainable growth.
- India is poised to become new growth engine of world.
- Limit of gold loan under Bullet Repayment Scheme for UCBs doubled to ₹4 lakh.
- Payments Infrastructure Development Fund scheme extended by 2 years to December 2025. It will now include beneficiaries of the PM Vishwakarma scheme.
- RBI has plans to undertake open market operation (OMO) with regard to G-secs to manage liquidity. This will be via auction mode.
RBI will introduce the facility for creation of card-on-file tokenisation at the issuer bank level to enhance convenience for cardholders.
RBI has allowed NBFCs (middle and base layer entities) to utilise credit risk mitigation tools to offset their exposure with eligible credit risk transfer instruments.
- Next Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting scheduled for Dec 6-8, 2023.
- October 06, 2023 14:29
RBI Monetary Policy Live updates: RBI doubles gold loan limit under bullet repayment scheme
The Reserve Bank of India has increased the existing limit for gold loans under the Bullet Repayment Scheme to ₹4 lakh from ₹2 lakh in respect of Urban Co-operative Banks who have met the overall target and sub-targets under Priority Sector Lending as of March-end.
RBI permitted bullet repayment of gold loans up to ₹1 lakh to start with (in 2007), which was increased later (in 2014) to ₹2 lakh, with the repayment being restricted to 12 months. Read more.
- October 06, 2023 14:27
RBI Monetary Policy Live updates: RBI to introduce card-on-file tokenisation facility at issuer bank level, says Governor
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has said it is desirable that banks having surplus funds explore lending opportunities in the interbank call money market, rather than parking funds in SDF (standing deposit facility) at relatively less attractive rates.
Das underscored that elevated levels of MSF (marginal standing facility) borrowings amidst substantial funds parked under the SDF is symptomatic of skewed liquidity distribution in the banking system. Read more.
- October 06, 2023 14:23
RBI Monetary Policy Live updates: RBI extends payments infrastructure scheme by 2 years till Dec 2025, expands scope
RBI has extended the Payments Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF) scheme by another two years till December 31, 2025. It will now include beneficiaries of the PM Vishwakarma scheme.
“The decision to expand the targeted beneficiaries under the PIDF scheme will provide a fillip to the Reserve Bank’s efforts towards promoting digital transactions at the grassroots level,” it said. Read more.
- October 06, 2023 14:18
RBI Monetary Policy Live updates: RBI to introduce card-on-file tokenisation facility at issuer bank level
The RBI will introduce the facility for creation of card-on-file tokenisation at the issuer bank level to enhance convenience for cardholders in getting tokens created and linking them to their existing accounts with e-commerce applications.
“Given the growing acceptance and benefits of tokenisation of card data, it is now proposed to introduce Card-on-File Tokenisation (CoFT) creation facilities directly at the issuer bank level,” Governor Shaktikanta Das said. Read more.
- October 06, 2023 14:17
RBI Monetary Policy live updates: RBI permits middle, base layer NBFCs to use credit risk mitigation tools
RBI has allowed NBFCs classified as middle and base layer entities, to utilise credit risk mitigation tools to offset their exposure with eligible credit risk transfer instruments.
The step has been taken to harmonise norms across NBFCs; currently, upper layer NBFCS under the Large Exposures Framework, are permitted to use Credit Risk Mitigation (CRM) instruments to reduce their exposure to a counterparty.
“With a view to harmonise credit concentration norms among NBFCs, it has been decided to permit NBFCs in the Middle and Base Layers also to use CRM instruments to reduce their counterparty exposure under the credit concentration norms,” Governor Shaktikanta Das said in his statement on Friday. Read more.
- October 06, 2023 13:18
RBI Monetary Policy Live updates: Here’s what Madhavi Arora, Lead Economist, Emkay Global Financial Services, said on MPC announcements
The RBI reiterated caution and the current policy narrative is still more hinged to inflation uncertainty and liquidity management than on the fluid and uncertain global narrative as markets reprice ‘higher-for-longer’.
As global financial conditions transmit with a lag, there could be further volatility ahead. Even as domestic inflation is likely to meet policy targets by end-FY24, elevated DM rates and record-low interest differentials pose a headwind for the RBI.
Amid the changing external dynamics, the policy prerogative would ensure financial stability, which may possibly even precede inflation management in coming months.
- October 06, 2023 13:06
RBI Monetary Policy Live updates: Here’s what Indranil Pan, Chief Economist, Yes Bank, said on MPC announcements
Even as food inflation and core inflation had been moderating, the RBI rightly desisted from providing any dovish bent to the policy communication.
There is a clear reverberation of the previous policy – that the RBI will only be happy if they are able to hit the 4% mark on inflation on a durable basis. And, for now, this seems to be eluding as the RBI themselves have forecasted inflation for the year at 5.4%, with even the Q1 of the next financial year being higher at 5.2%.
Given that excess liquidity could be inflationary and can pose risks to financial stability, the RBI has started deploying policy tools from the August policy to remove the excess liquidity from the system. Unexpected by all, the RBI announces that OMO sales also becomes a policy tool for the future in its efforts to suck out liquidity.
This is important even from a longer perspective, given that India could be expecting large FX flows in FY25 on the back of JPM bond index inclusion.
- October 06, 2023 13:04
RBI Monetary Policy Live updates: Here’s what Abheek Barua, Chief Economist and Executive Vice President, HDFC Bank, said on MPC announcements
Given the pulls and pressures on liquidity conditions in the coming months, the RBI did not announce any durable liquidity absorption measures for now (like CRR hike). However, it signalled that if required, they are open to the option of conducting OMO sales to manage liquidity conditions.
This signals the RBI’s preference for tighter liquidity conditions going forward driven both by inflation risks and financial stability concerns as liquidity tightens globally. This also aligns with the central bank’s reiteration that they want to anchor inflation at 4% and keeping it below the upper band of the target range (at 6%) is not enough.
10-year yield is likely to trade higher with the door being opened for OMO sales. Moreover, elevated US yields could also continue to exert pressure in the near-term. For macro indicators, we expect September inflation print at 5.3% and full year to average at 5.4%.
- October 06, 2023 13:03
RBI Monetary Policy Live updates: We expect the RBI to start its rate-cutting journey from Q2 FY25 as inflation edges closer to 4% target, says Rajani Sinha, Chief Economist, CareEdge Ratings
- October 06, 2023 12:56
RBI Monetary Policy Live updates: Q1 FY24 remittances up compared to year ago, says DG Michael Debabrata Patra
- October 06, 2023 12:55
RBI Monetary Policy Live updates: Not realistic to expect all banks to have similar movement on interest, deposit rates in a free market, says DG Swaminathan
- October 06, 2023 12:48
RBI Monetary Policy Live updates: If inflation is at 4 pc on a durable basis, it may call for a rethink on repo rate, says Das
- October 06, 2023 12:46
RBI Monetary Policy Live updates: Absolute level of household savings up 14% in FY23, says DG Michael Debabrata Patra
Household savings up from 4.2% in Q1 to 7% in Q2 FY24, he added.
- October 06, 2023 12:43
RBI Monetary Policy Live updates: Don’t have specific level of exchange rate, objective only to manage volatility, says Das
- October 06, 2023 12:43
RBI Monetary Policy Live updates: Objective of withdrawal of Rs 2k notes largely met, says Das
Rs 2000 notes can be sent to RBI issue offices across 19 states after tomorrow. This can also be done through Post Office, he added.
- October 06, 2023 12:41
RBI Monetary Policy Live updates: Not approved Slice-NE SFB merger, have only given no objection certificate. It will be a long drawn process, says DG Rajewshwar Rao
- October 06, 2023 12:38
RBI Monetary Policy Live updates: We would not like to micro manage liquidity unnecessarily, says Das
It is up to the banks to take cues and manage their liquidity according to their requirements, the Governor added.
- October 06, 2023 12:35
RBI Monetary Policy Live updates: Strong forex reserves insulate economy from global spillovers, says D-G Michael Debabrata Patra
India is reasonably insulated from global yields, he added. He further said that we are able to build forex reserves because CAD is comfortably financed.
- October 06, 2023 12:34
RBI Monetary Policy Live updates: Co-op banks are given enough time for revival before licences are cancelled, says Das
- October 06, 2023 12:33
RBI Monetary Policy Live updates: Banks are far more sensitive with regard to risk management, says Das
Overall the governance standards of banks have improved, he added.
- October 06, 2023 12:32
RBI Monetary Policy Live updates: We don’t see any major worries as far as government finances are concerned, says Das
- October 06, 2023 12:31
RBI Monetary Policy Live updates: We will examine if banks, NBFCs dont use internal controls, says Deputy Governor Swaminathan
Intention is that banks, NBFCs strengthen internal risk processes and grow their portfolio sensibly, he added.
- October 06, 2023 12:29
RBI Monetary Policy Live updates: 87% of Rs 3.43 lakh cr of Rs 2,000 notes returned since May has come as deposits in banks; Rs 12,000 cr of notes yet to come back, says Das
- October 06, 2023 12:27
RBI Monetary Policy Live updates: Gross NPA figures for the banking sector as on June-end are looking good, says Das
- October 06, 2023 12:23
RBI Monetary Policy Live updates: Have to be mindful of what can pose a challenge in future in terms of retail credit, says Das
We are sensitising banks, NBFCs, SFBs, etc. that they have to be careful, the Governor added. Retail credit growth is an outlier kind of growth, says Dy Guv Swaminathan
- October 06, 2023 12:20
RBI Monetary Policy Live updates: OMO is not a yield management tool, entirely to manage liquidity, says Das
- October 06, 2023 12:18
RBI Monetary Policy Live updates: Average call money rate at 6.56%, which is close to repo, says Michael Debabrata Patra
Our liquidity management framework is robust, he added.
- October 06, 2023 12:17
RBI Monetary Policy Live updates: Our Remittances are robust and stedy, says Das
Forex reserves are sizeable, gives lot of confidence to market, he added. Remittances data shows strong trends in Q1, could be higher than year ago, D-G Michael Debabrata Patra said.
- October 06, 2023 12:15
RBI Monetary Policy Live updates: Our liquidity management has nothing to do with global bond yields, says Das
Govt spending will pick and will add liquidity in the system. It will be consistent with our monetary policy stance, he added.
- October 06, 2023 12:13
RBI Monetary Policy Live updates: OMO sales to be done through auction process, says Das
There will be active liquidity management and OMO sales is one of the tools, he added.
- October 06, 2023 12:12
RBI Monetary Policy Live updates: Change of stance to ‘neutral’ will be when the situation warrants so, says Das
At the moment transmission of rates is still incomplete, he added.
- October 06, 2023 12:11
RBI Monetary Policy Live updates: OMO sales will be undertaken as necessary, says Das
OMO announcement is nothing to do with bond index inclusion and it is part of domestic liquidity management. No calendar for OMOs now and will watch situation, he added.
- October 06, 2023 12:10
RBI Monetary Policy Live updates: Financial sector balance sheet remains robust, says Das
Financial stability is fundamental to price stability and growth. Banks will be encouraged to lend in interbank call money market, he added.
- October 06, 2023 12:09
RBI Monetary Policy Live updates: Liquidity will be actively managed consistent with MPC stance, says Das
Monetary policy needs to be actively disinflationary at the current juncture, he added.
- October 06, 2023 12:08
RBI Monetary Policy Live updates: Declining core inflation is a silver line and MPC remains highly alert, says Das
- October 06, 2023 12:07
RBI Monetary Policy Live updates: Domestic economic activity is resilient, says Das
Headline CPI inflation vulnerable to food price shocks, while inflation target is 4% and not 2-6%, the Governor reiterated.
- October 06, 2023 11:52
RBI Monetary Policy Live updates: Here’s what Rajani Sinha, Chief Economist, CareEdge Ratings, said on Monetay Policy announcements
The MPC policy had a hawkish undertone to it. The governor sounded cautious about inflation even though the full-year inflation projection was unchanged. The RBI kept the GDP growth projection for FY24 untouched as they await additional data points to comprehensively assess the evolving dynamics. Furthermore, the RBI remains watchful of the liquidity conditions and wants to ensure no build-up of surplus liquidity. Hence the governor announced that RBI would consider open market operation (OMO) sale of government securities to mop up excess liquidity as required. We expect the RBI to start its rate-cutting journey from the second quarter of next fiscal year as inflation edges closer to 4% target.
- October 06, 2023 11:00
RBI Monetary Policy Live updates: Here’s what Nilesh Shah, Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra AMC, said on Monetary Policy announcements
The RBI Governor mentioned that the pitch is turning and we will play the ball on merit. Today’s policy is like Kapil Dev Policy. It will manage liquidity, inflation, growth, rupee and financial sector stability in an appropriate equilibrium like a legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev managed bowling, batting, fielding and captain ship.
The RBI has worked hard to create a balance between growth and inflation setting an example for rest of the world. This policy continues to take that hard work forward.
- October 06, 2023 10:53
RBI Monetary Policy Live updates: Here’s what Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said on Monetary Policy announcements
On a positive note, interest rates haven’t increased as anticipated, however they are expected to remain elevated for an extended period. This will have an implication on rate-sensitive sectors like banking, auto, core industries, and heavy-weighted balance sheet companies. The elevated global bond yields and appreciation of the US dollar will affect the domestic economy and capital flows. However, it should not have a deep overhang effect on the economy but rather a mixed bias in the short term.
- October 06, 2023 10:51
RBI Monetary Policy Live updates: Here’s what Upasna Bhardwaj, Chief Economist, Kotak Mahindra Bank, said on Monetary Policy announcements
The MPC, on expected lines, delivered a status quo policy both on rates and stance. We expect the MPC to maintain a prolonged pause while using liquidity tools more frequently to manage the stance given the volatile global environment.
- October 06, 2023 10:45
RBI Monetary Policy Live updates: Remain confident of meeting external financing requirements comfortably, says Das
- October 06, 2023 10:41
RBI Monetary Policy Live updates: Here’s what Anuj Puri, Chairman - ANAROCK Group, said on Monetary Policy announcements
The unchanged repo rate is a festive bonanza for homebuyers and gives them yet another opportunity to make cost-optimized home purchases.
If we consider the present trends, the overall consumer market looks bullish across sectors, particularly the automobile and housing markets, which in many ways reflect the health of the economy.
We are entering the festive quarter with a very strong momentum in housing sales, and unchanged interest rates will act as a major catalyst for growth in the residential market.
- October 06, 2023 10:40
RBI Monetary Policy Live updates: Here’s what Samantak Das, Chief Economist and Head- Research & REIS, JLL India, said on Monetary Policy announcements
The fourth pause in policy rate augurs well for the real estate sector, especially residential as the sustained affordability is reflected in the growing sales momentum. Residential sales for the first nine months of 2023 have already touched 91% of the annual sales of 2022.
The synergy between steady interest rates and the ongoing festive season sentiment will lead to sales clearly outpacing last year’s numbers to a new high.
- October 06, 2023 10:38
RBI Monetary Policy Live updates: RBI will take steps to harmonise and consolidate internal ombudsmen norms for all regulated entities, announces Das
- October 06, 2023 10:37
RBI Monetary Policy Live updates: We remain vigilant of evolving inflation dynamics, Das said.
We would like to reiterate that inflation target is 4%, not 2-6%, the Governor added.
- October 06, 2023 10:36
RBI Monetary Policy Live updates: Proposal to introduce card on file tokenisation at the bank level, announces Das
- October 06, 2023 10:35
RBI Monetary Policy Live updates: Payments infrastrcture development scheme extended by 2 years, announces Das
Payments infrastructure development scheme (PIDF) enabled over 2.66 cr payment touch points. This will cover recently launched to cover PM Vishwakarma scheme, the Governor added. He further said that the RBI will deploy emerging modes of payments acceptance. Read more.
- October 06, 2023 10:34
RBI Monetary Policy Live updates: RBI will draft a framework to recognise self regulatory organisations (SROs), announces Das
To issue draft omnibus framework for recognising SROs for various categories of regulated entities. SROs can help in enforcing compliance culture, he added.
- October 06, 2023 10:32
RBI Monetary Policy Live updates: Existing limit under gold loan bullet repayment scheme doubled to Rs 4 lakh for UCBs, announces Das
- October 06, 2023 10:31
RBI Monetary Policy Live updates: Middle and base layer NBFCs allowed to use credit risk mitigation instruments for reducing counterparty exposures under credit concentration norms, announces Das
- October 06, 2023 10:31
RBI Monetary Policy Live updates: FPI flows have seen a significant turnaround in FY24 so far, says Das
Inflows under ECBs saw a turnaround in FY24 so far. ECB net inflows at $4.5 bln in Apr-Aug vs net outflows of $3.2 bln year ago. Around 60% of ECBs are for capex requirements, the Governor added.
- October 06, 2023 10:29
RBI Monetary Policy Live updates: Services exports grew at a healthy pace driven by software and business services, says Das
- October 06, 2023 10:29
RBI Monetary Policy Live updates: Global financial landscape rapidly changing, potential stress may emerge from unanticipated corners, says Das
- October 06, 2023 10:29
RBI Monetary Policy Live updates: Banks, NBFCs advised to strengthen internal surveillance mechanisms, says Das
Address any risks and introduce suitable safeguards for robust risk management and stronger underwriting, the Governor added.
- October 06, 2023 10:28
RBI Monetary Policy Live updates: Indian banking system continues to be resilient, says Das
Banks credit growth is broad-based. RBI is closely monitoring sharp growth is some personal loan categories. Banks and NBFCs are advised to strengthen surveillance. Need of the hour is strong risk management, the Governor added.
- October 06, 2023 10:26
RBI Monetary Policy Live updates: Greater volume of call money transactions will deepen the market, says Das
- October 06, 2023 10:25
RBI Monetary Policy Live updates: Banks should assess their actual liquidity requirements, says Das
Desirable for banks having surplus funds to explore lending funds in call money rather than passively parking in SDF, the Governor added. RBI May explore OMO sale to manage liquidity, he said.
- October 06, 2023 10:24
RBI Monetary Policy Live updates: Term spread between 10 year G-Sec and 91-day T-Bill steady at 40 bps, says Das
- October 06, 2023 10:22
RBI Monetary Policy Live updates: ICRR impounded Rs 1.1 lakh crore from banking system. It is being phased out tomorrow, says Das
Liquidity distribution in banking system skewed. Excessive liquidity can pose risks to price and financial stability. Moderation in excess liquidity led to more recourse to marginal standing facility, the Governor said.
- October 06, 2023 10:21
RBI Monetary Policy Live updates: Preventing food and fuel price shocks are non-negotiable necessities, says Das
MPC policy has to be ready to take timely and appropriate action to prevent spillovers from food and fuel price shocks to underlying inflation print and inflation expectations, he added.
- October 06, 2023 10:20
RBI Monetary Policy Live updates: Significant easing of inflation pressures expected to materialise in Sep as impact of food price shocks moderates, says Das
Underlying inflation pressures are easing. But throughout much of third quarter food inflation may not easing, he added.
- October 06, 2023 10:17
RBI Monetary Policy Live updates: Inflation for FY24 is projected at 5.4%, unchanged from earlier
Whereas July-Sep inflation seen at 6.4%, versus 6.2% projected earlier, the Governor added. Oct-Dec CPI inflation seen at 5.6% versus 5.7% earlier and Jan-March CPI inflation seen at 5.2%, unchanged from earlier, he said. Read more.
- October 06, 2023 10:16
RBI Monetary Policy Live updates: Near-term CPI is expected to go down on softening prices of tomato, LPG, says Das
Sustained pressure in pulses, cereals, spices added to food inflation, he added. The Governor further said that near-term inflation expected to soften future trajectory will depend on number of factors including depend supply mismatch in spice, Elnino Conditions and global food and energy crisis.
- October 06, 2023 10:13
RBI Monetary Policy Live updates: Real GDP growth projection for FY24 remains unchanged at at 6.5%, says Das
Jan-March real GDP growth seen at 5.7%, unchanged from earlier projection, the Governor added. Similarly, April-June FY25 real GDP growth seen at 6.6%, unchanged from earlier.
- October 06, 2023 10:12
RBI Monetary Policy Live updates: Capex in the private sector is gaining ground, says Das. Capacity utilisation has been going up on a seasonally adjusted basis, he added.
- October 06, 2023 10:11
RBI Monetary Policy Live updates: Investment activity maintained its momentum with good support from government, says Das.
- October 06, 2023 10:11
RBI Monetary Policy Live updates: Agricultural activity in Jul-Sep was sustained, says Das. Industrial sector extended recovery in July-September, he added.
- October 06, 2023 10:09
RBI Monetary Policy Live updates: Tight monetary policies by Central banks could persist for longer, says Das
- October 06, 2023 10:09
RBI Monetary Policy Live updates: Global economy is slowing due to tight financial conditions, says Das. Global trade is contracting, the Governor added.
- October 06, 2023 10:08
RBI Monetary Policy Live updates: MPC will take steps to anchor inflation expectations, says Das
- October 06, 2023 10:08
RBI Monetary Policy Live updates: Repo rate hikes are still being transmitted through the economy, says Das
Transmission of 250 bps to bank lending rate still work in progress, the Governor added.
- October 06, 2023 10:07
RBI Monetary Policy Live updates: Decling core CPI is a silver lining for inflation trajectory, says Das
- October 06, 2023 10:07
RBI Monetary Policy Live updates: CPI is likely to see further easing in September, says Das
- October 06, 2023 10:06
RBI Monetary Policy Live updates: MPC decided to remain focussed on withdrawal of accommodation. You may say this is status quo. Yes but there are many aspects which will reveal our approach, says Das
- October 06, 2023 10:04
RBI Monetary Policy Live updates: RBI MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%
The RBI Monetary Policy Committee has kept the key policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5%. This is the fourth meeting on the trot that the MPC decided to maintain the status quo on the repo rate. The MPC last raised this rate from 6.25 per cent to 6.50 per cent at its meeting in February 2023. MPC voted unanimously to keep the poliyc rate at 6.5%, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. Read more.
- October 06, 2023 10:03
RBI Monetary Policy Live updates: Stability enables state to share its wealth equitably. These words by Kautilya are relevant today.
The policy mix we have prusued has fostered macro economic stability, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
- October 06, 2023 09:54
RBI Monetary Policy Live updates: Rupee rises 4 paise to 83.21 against US dollar ahead of RBI’s interest rate decision
The rupee appreciated by 4 paise to 83.21 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday on positive cues from the equity market ahead of the RBI’s interest rate decision.
Selling pressure from foreign equity investors amid strengthening dollar resulted in a negative bias, according to forex traders.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 83.21 against the dollar and then reached the 83.22 level, before touching 83.21 again. This was a gain of 4 paise against the closing level of 83.25 on Thursday. (PTI)
- October 06, 2023 08:32
RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: Indian markets await RBI decision: Rates likely to stay unchanged
Indian shares are set to open higher, driven by the global equities’ upward trend, easing U.S. yields, and cooling crude prices.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to keep key rates unchanged in its monetary policy decision. The RBI’s decision, to be announced at 10:00 a.m., is anticipated to provide insight into the domestic economic recovery and inflation trajectory amid recent volatility in crude prices.
This fiscal year’s pause in rate hikes has contributed to a 12.59% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50, while falling crude prices benefit Indian importers.
On the investment front, foreign institutional investors continued to sell shares, while domestic institutional investors made purchases.
- October 06, 2023 08:21
RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: Rupee to rise slightly ahead of RBI decision, key US labour data
The Indian rupee is likely to open slightly higher on Friday, following a further pullback on the dollar index ahead of the U.S. non-farm payrolls report.
Traders are also eyeing the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy decision and commentary.
Non-deliverable forwards indicate the rupee will open at around 83.21-83.22 to the U.S. dollar, compared with its previous close of 83.25.
The dollar index dropped below 106.50 on Thursday, slipping further away from year-to-date highs. The pullback was attributed to profit taking before the U.S. September jobs report. - Reuters
- October 06, 2023 08:06
RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: Indian bond yields seen flattish before key RBI decision
Indian government bond yields are expected to remain largely unchanged in the opening session on Friday as market participants await the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy decision and commentary for further cues.
The 10-year benchmark 7.18% 2033 bond yield is likely to be in the 7.19%-7.23% range till the monetary policy decision after ending at 7.2140% in the previous session, a trader with a private bank said.
“With the two major global factors - oil and U.S. yields taken care of for the time being, the whole focus would be on the central bank’s policy decision as well as guidance on liquidity and inflation,” the trader said.
The central bank is seen holding the key interest rate steady at 6.50% on Friday, with the focus remaining on the inflation trajectory, as well as the liquidity outlook. - Reuters
- October 06, 2023 07:59
RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: Infrastructure growth fuels opportunities, interest rates key: Titagarh Rail Systems MD
Vice-Chairman and MD of Titagarh Rail Systems, Umesh Chowdhury, said: “The government’s policies and capital spending have fuelled infrastructure growth. There are a lot of opportunities for the manufacturing sector, which means the private sector will have to incur capital expenditure. For that, the interest rate regime will continue to play a very important role.”
- October 06, 2023 07:53
RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: MPC expected to keep rates higher for longer as retail inflation peaks at 7.44% in July
Retail inflation jumped to a 15-month high of 7.44 per cent in July, as prices of vegetables and other food items spiked, according to offi\u008fcial data.
Chief Economist of Bandhan Bank, Siddhartha Sanyal,said: The global macroeconomic backdrop remains complicated with uncertainties around growth. This will
prompt the MPC to stay watchful, with a likely guidance of rates to remain higher for longer.
- October 06, 2023 07:48
RBI Monetary Policy live updates: RBI expected to retain benchmark rate: Experts
The RBI is expected to retain the benchmark rate of 6.5 per cent in its latest bi-monthly monetary policy review amid infl\u009dation concerns and other global factors, according to experts.
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) headed by the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das started its three-day meeting on Wednesday, and the policy review will be announced on Friday morning.
“I think that between the last MPC meeting in August and this time, infl\u009dation has gone up, growth remains strong while global factors
have turned a little adverse in the sense that the US Federal Reserve is still aggressive in its stance, which has led to hardening of yields. In this
situation, the central bank is expected to maintain a status quo on policy rates in the ensuing policy,” said Crisil Chief Economist, D Joshi.
- October 06, 2023 07:26
RBI Monetary Policy live updates: Shishir Baijal, CMD of Knight Frank India, shares his expectations from the RBI MPC meeting
“We expect the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (RBI MPC) to keep the REPO rate unchanged to remain supportive of growth. However, the central bank will likely maintain a precautionary stance because of the inflationary pressure arising from external factors such as rising crude prices and Indian currency, which is at an all-time low. A pause will be supportive of the real estate sector in maintaining its current momentum. With the last few revisions, the REPO rate has gone up by 250 BPS, resulting in 160bps hike in the base lending rate, with the last three revisions being completely passed on to the home buyers. This has started to impact housing demand, especially in the affordable segment. The mid segment too has seen growth moderating in the last few quarters. A further increase in the REPO rate could potentially dampen buyers’ sentiment and impact housing affordability.”
- October 05, 2023 21:21
RBI Monetary Policy live updates: MPC is likely to maintain status quo on the policy repo rate, say experts
The six-member monetary policy committee (MPC) is likely to maintain status quo on the policy repo rate at its upcoming meeting to support growth impulses in the ongoing festive season even as it will turn watchful on the possibility of uneven monsoon and rising global crude oil price exerting inflationary pressures.
The MPC stood pat on the policy repo rate in all three meetings held in the current financial year so far. Currently, the repo rate (the interest at which banks and primary dealers borrow funds from RBI to overcome short-term liquidity mismatches) is at 6.50 per cent.
Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist, Bank of Baroda, said: “The credit policy this time will most likely continue with the existing rate structure as well as policy stance
“…Inflation is still high at 6.8 per cent and while we do expect it to come down sharply in September and October, there is still some pessimism on Kharif output especially relating to pulses which has potential to push up prices further. But as the inflation trajectory is downwards a rate hike can be ruled out. ” Read more.
- October 05, 2023 21:18
RBI MPC live updates: Ind-Ra revises retail inflation estimate upward amid rising crude oil prices
India Ratings & Research (Ind-Ra) has revised retail inflation estimates up to 30 basis points upwards during the October-December (Q3 of FY24) and January-March (Q4 of FY24) quarters of the current fiscal. Earlier, S&P Global and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) upped the estimate.
Data from the Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell (PPAC) showed that crude oil prices for the Indian basket surged to $93.4 a barrel from $74.93 a barrel in June. Read more.
- October 05, 2023 21:15
RBI Aug’ 23 Monetary Policy Highlights: MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%
Following are the highlights of the bi-monthly monetary policy announced by the Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Aug 10, 2023.
- Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has retained key policy repo rate retained at 6.5 per cent. This is the third meeting on the trot that the MPC decided to maintain the status quo on the repo rate.
- RBI has maintained that the focus would be on withdrawal of accommodative policy stance to ensure that inflation progressively aligns with target, while supporting growth
- It has retained GDP growth projection for FY24 at 6.5 per cent
- RBI has marginally revised inflation forecast to 5.4 per cent. According to the central bank, spike in vegetable prices, led by tomatoes, may exert sizeable upside pressures on near-term inflation trajectory
- RBI will take steps to ensure greater transparency in interest rate reset of EMI-based floating interest loans. The borrowers to get options of switching to fixed rate loans or foreclosure of loans
- The Reserve Bank is planning to artificial intelligence (AI) in UPI payments. Near Field Communication (NFC) technology will be deployed in offline payments via in UPI-Lite
- RBI proposes to enhance transactions limits for small value digital payments to ₹500 from ₹200 in UPI Lite
- To absorb surplus liquidity generated by various factors, including return of ₹2000 notes to the banking system, RBI has asked banks to maintain an incremental Cash Reserve Ratio (ICRR) of 10 per cent on the increase in their deposits between May 19 and July 28.
- RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has announced that the cash reserve ratio (CRR) remains unchanged at 4.5 per cent
- According to RBI projections, current account deficit to remain eminently manageable during FY24
- Next meeting of the RBI rate setting panel (MPC) will be held October 4-6.
- October 05, 2023 21:12
RBI MPC live updates: India’s retail inflation dropped to 6.8% in Aug as veg, edible oil prices fall
Fall in vegetable and edible oil prices pushed retail inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) below 7 per cent in August to 6.8 per cent. It was 7.4 per cent in July. However, cereal prices are still high.
Experts do not see any change in policy repo rate next month when Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will meet. This means interest rates on loan may not see any change for the time being. Read more.
