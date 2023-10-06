October 05, 2023 21:21

The six-member monetary policy committee (MPC) is likely to maintain status quo on the policy repo rate at its upcoming meeting to support growth impulses in the ongoing festive season even as it will turn watchful on the possibility of uneven monsoon and rising global crude oil price exerting inflationary pressures.

The MPC stood pat on the policy repo rate in all three meetings held in the current financial year so far. Currently, the repo rate (the interest at which banks and primary dealers borrow funds from RBI to overcome short-term liquidity mismatches) is at 6.50 per cent.

Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist, Bank of Baroda, said: “The credit policy this time will most likely continue with the existing rate structure as well as policy stance

“…Inflation is still high at 6.8 per cent and while we do expect it to come down sharply in September and October, there is still some pessimism on Kharif output especially relating to pulses which has potential to push up prices further. But as the inflation trajectory is downwards a rate hike can be ruled out. ” ​Read more.​