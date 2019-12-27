RBI plans to set up ‘college of supervision’

The Chinese juggernaut is beginning to roll in India
Companies such as Great Wall Motors and Changan are queuing up to woo buyers here
To ensure that irregularities in the financial sector, which is increasingly becoming complex and interconnected, do not escape the attention of its inspectors, the Reserve Bank of India is planning to set up a ‘college of supervision’.
“Skill imparting is not a one-time affair. They (inspectors) have to be re-skilled from time-to-time because things are evolving, things are changing, becoming more complex. So, more emphasis can be given on improvement of skills.
“...And, therefore, for better training, we are creating a college of supervision. We are also creating within the Department of Supervision and Regulation, an internal research and analysis group,” said Shaktikanta Das, Governor, in an interaction with BusinessLine.
The proposed college will improve the skill set of inspectors so that when they assess risk in regulated entities such as banks, non-banking finance companies, urban co-operative banks and payment system providers they are mindful of the possible dangers lurking.
This move comes in the backdrop of the letter of undertaking scam at Punjab National Bank, the IL&FS group and DHFL defaulting on debt servicing and Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank being brought to its knees due to a large irregular exposure to a real estate company.
Following the aforementioned developments, the RBI created a unified Department of Supervision and a unified Department of Regulation. Earlier, there were three separate supervision departments (one each for banking, non-banking and co-operative banks) and three separate regulation departments (one each for banking, banking and co-operative banks).
Further, a separate supervisory and regulatory cadre has been established to give more focussed attention to functioning of regulated entities in the context of growing interconnectedness (mutual exposures of financial intermediaries).
Senior regulatory sources said the college will provide inspectors training to improve their onsite inspection skills and off-site surveillance and bring them up to speed with the latest developments, including innovations, frauds, cyber-security risks, in the financial sector.
Companies such as Great Wall Motors and Changan are queuing up to woo buyers here
Geopolitical tensions, tech disruptions to intensify in the new decade
The new decade is all about partnerships
The ZS EV promises a range of 340 km and a balanced performance. Will buyers plug into this newbie?
A glut of savings provides the technical backdrop for this outlook
Pledging of MF units is cheaper than a personal loan. Read on to know the criteria
After serving a company for more than 20 years, I had to surrender shares I got as ESOP, on my resignation ...
Investors with a contrarian view can buy the stock of Bharat Dynamics at current levels. After recording a ...
’Tis that season, but with a twist. Santa in the time of shrinking glaciers; the festival as a perfect plot ...
A former student of Jamia Millia Islamia University agonises that her alma mater — a safe space, and one that ...
The Arctic Circle is feeling the effects of climate change. That’s why Santa Claus is off to the Southern ...
A genre that’s continually evolving, jazz has the power to defy labels and borders
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...