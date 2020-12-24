RBI to conduct simultaneous purchase and sale of G-Secs on December 30

The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday said it will conduct simultaneous purchase and sale of government securities (G-Secs) under Open Market Operations (OMO) for an aggregate amount of ₹10,000 crores each on December 30.

The decision to conduct simultaneous purchase and sale of G-Secs under OMO was taken after a review of current liquidity and financial conditions, RBI said in a statement.

The central bank will be purchasing three G-Secs -- maturing in 2028 (coupon rate: 7.17 per cent); 2030 (5.79 per cent); and 2034 (6.19 per cent) -- aggregating ₹10,000 crore.

Simultaneously, RBI will sell two securities -- 364 Day Treasury Bill and G-Sec maturing in 2021 (7.94 per cent) -- aggregating ₹10,000 crore.