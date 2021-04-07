RBI to provide ₹50,000-cr refinance to all-India financial institutions

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will provide refinance aggregating ₹50,000 crore to All India Financial Institutions (AIFIs).

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development will get ₹25,000 crore, National Housing Bank ₹10,000 crore, and Small Industries Development Bank of India ₹15,000 crore.

