RCap plans to exit lending business, says Anil Ambani

OnePlus 7T review: 90Hz super screen, updated chip and three cameras
OnePlus has this tradition of bringing out a ‘T’ version of its phone. After all, how boring would it be to ...
Reliance Capital Chairman Anil Ambani, on Monday, said the company will no longer be in the lending business and that its subsidiaries, Reliance General Insurance and Reliance Nippon Life Insurance, will be the creators of long-term shareholder value.
While Reliance General Insurance has a valuation of about ₹8,000 crore, Reliance Capital’s 51 per cent stake in the life insurance firm has a valuation of about ₹7,000 crore.
Elaborating on the transformation and future plans for the troubled company, Ambani said at the AGM that he expects the resolution plans for Reliance Home Finance and Reliance Commercial Finance to be completed by December.
“This will bring lower the Reliance Capital Group debt by about ₹25,000 crore,” he said, adding that Reliance Capital will only be a financial shareholder in both these companies to reconverge shareholder value under a new management and shareholding structure.
Ambani said the company has suffered collateral damage over the last six months due to a combination of factors, including the crisis in the financial services sector, “irrational action” by auditors and rating agencies, and the economic slowdown.
“These events aided and abated by reckless selling and rumour-mongering by vested parties to affect the general public psychology,” he said. Ambani said the group has repaid over ₹35,000 crore in the past 14 months till May 2019, and will repay another ₹15,000 crore by March 2020.
In all, by monetising of assets and cash flow, the group will have repaid ₹50,000 crore. Ambani termed it as the largest repayment by any single corporate loan despite zero funding by any bank or NBFC.
Earlier in the day, Reliance Capital said it has made interest and principal repayments of ₹72.65 crore on September 27 and September 30 on a range of instruments, including non-convertible debentures, term loans and inter-corporate deposits.
“The company is current on all its repayment obligations,” a spokesperson said.
OnePlus has this tradition of bringing out a ‘T’ version of its phone. After all, how boring would it be to ...
It isn’t surprising that the iPhone 11 has been flying off the shelves in India even before it got to the ...
1 I always make it a point to take out one hour for exercise every day. It does not change even when I travel ...
Chronic hepatitis treatmentThe US Food and Drug Administration has expanded the approval of Mavyret ...
One of the main factors that influences the domestic price is the demand and supply of skimmed milk powder
Since the beginning of September, the commodity market has been under pressure, with the highly traded base ...
With stock prices soaring after the corporate tax cut announcement, do you want to invest in stocks again? If ...
The Sensex and the Nifty can witness a corrective decline. Tread with caution
Outsiders today recognise Kota as a coaching powerhouse that annually prepares thousands of students for ...
On Lata Mangeshkar’s 90th birthday, a quiz on Indian women playback singersHer story and voice1 Which ...
Bins and I leave our home in Delhi at 00.15am Thursday. Thirty hours of travel-time later, at 8.30pm of the ...
Zoya Akhtar on finding the stories that have got her an Oscar entry and Emmy nomination
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...