Redistribution of former RBI Deputy Governor’s portfolios

The portfolios of BP Kanungo, who demitted office as Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on April 2, have been redistributed among the remaining three Deputy Governors – MK Jain, MD Patra and M Rajeshwar Rao – with effect from April 5.

Kanungo was overseeing the functioning of 10 departments, including Currency Management, External Investments And Operations, Government and Banks Accounts, Information Technology, Payment and Settlement Systems, Foreign Exchange Department, and Internal Debt Management.

He held the Deputy Governor’s position for four years with effect from April 3, 2017.