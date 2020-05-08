Reliance Cap posts ₹2,179-cr net loss in Q4

Covid crisis breathes life into local production of ventilators
There was a time when a ventilator made in India was not considered a ventilator, says Ashok Patel, Managing ...
Reliance Capital reported a consolidated net loss of ₹2,179 crore for the fourth quarter of fiscal FY20 against a net loss of ₹2,304 crore a year ago. Its total income fell 31.4 per cent to ₹356 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2020, from ₹519 crore a year ago.
Reliance Capital said it is hopeful of implementation of the resolution plans for Reliance Commercial Finance and Reliance Home Finance. “The company has exposure by way of loans, investments (including interest accrued thereon) and guarantees in Reliance Commercial Finance Limited (RCF) and Reliance Home Finance Limited (RHF) aggregating ₹4,935 crore outstanding as on March 31, 2020,” said Reliance Capital as part of its quarterly results, adding that the lenders have entered into Inter-Creditor Agreement (ICA) for the resolution of their exposure.
“Both the entities are progressing on implementing their Resolution Plans under ICA, which is valid till June 30, 2020,” it said, adding that on a conservative basis, it has made an adequate impairment provision of ₹742 crore against the exposure.
For FY20, Reliance Capital posted a net loss of ₹1,199 crore against a net loss of ₹1,454 crore in FY19.
There was a time when a ventilator made in India was not considered a ventilator, says Ashok Patel, Managing ...
Rohit ShelatkarVice-President at Vitabiotics, Meyer Organics1. Being something of an early bird, I enjoy ...
The world is facing a pandemic of COVID-19, for which there is no effective therapy. And any new therapy can ...
The United States Food and Drug Administration said it was acting against companies and individuals exploiting ...
Stock vaults to near all-time high; valuation spikes, too
Always try to pay the full dues to avoid high interest charges
Dollar revenues in March quarter were flat sequentially, led by sluggishness in new products business
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of Hindustan Zinc at current levels. The stock has been ...
His own party did not give him more than a few weeks, while the Opposition licked its chops in anticipation of ...
At the heart of the island nation’s battle with Covid-19 are its questionable labour policies
A Delhi resident sulks after being penalised for doing her patriotic duty of helping the economy
Hit by lockdown but aided by technology, fruit growers in Bengaluru reach out to city residents in apartment ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...