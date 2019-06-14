Money & Banking

Replenish cash in ATMs only with digital OTClocks: RBI to banks

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on June 14, 2019 Published on June 14, 2019

To mitigate risks in ATM operations and enhance security, the Reserve Bank of India, on Friday, directed banks to replenish cash in ATMs only with digital One-Time Combination (OTC) locks.

Further, all ATMs have to be grouted to a structure (wall, pillar, floor) by September 30, 2019, except for ATMs installed in highly secured premises such as airports, which have adequate CCTV coverage and are guarded by State/Central security personnel.

The RBI said banks may also consider rolling out a comprehensive e-surveillance mechanism at ATMs to ensure timely alerts and quick response. The RBI said the measures should be implemented, in addition to the existing instructions, practices and guidance issued by it and law enforcement agencies.

