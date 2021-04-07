RBI proposes mandatory interoperability for full-KYC PPIs

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Reserve Bank of India has proposed to make interoperability mandatory for full-KYC prepaid instruments (PPIs) and for all payment acceptance infrastructure.
The RBI had issued guidelines in October 2018 for adoption of interoperability on a voluntary basis for full-KYC PPIs.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, on Wednesday, noted that the migration towards interoperability has not been significant.
“To incentivise the migration of PPIs to full-KYC, it is proposed to increase the current limit on outstanding balance in such PPIs from ₹1 lakh to ₹2 lakh,” he further said.
The move towards mandatory interoperability is being seen as consumer friendly as it will allow customers of mobile wallets to transfer funds from one wallet to another.
The Statement on Development and Regulatory Policies said: “To promote optimal utilisation of payment instruments (cards, wallets), and given the constraint of scarce acceptance infrastructure (PoS devices, ATMs, QR codes, bill-payment touch points), the RBI has been stressing on the benefits of interoperability amongst the issuing and acquiring entities alike, banks or non-banks.”
Further, as a confidence-boosting measure, and to bring uniformity across PPI issuers, it is now proposed to allow cash withdrawals for full-KYC PPIs of non-bank PPI issuers.
“This measure, in conjunction with the mandate for interoperability, will boost migration to full-KYC PPIs and will also complement the acceptance infrastructure in Tier III to VI centres,” said Das.
At present, cash withdrawal is allowed only for full-KYC PPIs issued by banks.
“The increase in the current limit on the outstanding balance in full-KYC PPIs from ₹1 lakh to ₹2 lakh will incentivise migration to full-KYC PPIs, which will further bring financial inclusion across the country. We support an open and interoperable digital payments ecosystem and are looking forward to the detailed guidelines on this subject,” said Satish Gupta, MD and CEO of Paytm Payments Bank.
Manoj Chopra, V-P and Head, Products and Innovation, InfrasoftTech, said interoperability brings wallets on a par with cards and banks. “This will be beneficial as the customer can use his/her wallet balance across multiple merchants. Ideally, a customer can now use only one wallet for all digital payments,” he noted.
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Spanish flu (1918) devastated a port city like Mumbai. Could the lessons help as we brace for a second ...
Though the number is still woefully small, the good news is that more Indian companies are auditing their ...
Post-pandemic, airlines may have to combine punctuality with heightened passenger services, including safety, ...
Reading continuation chart parttern will tell you
The NSC, PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi are good options
Banks will revert to old NPA reporting format, which may impact their financials
Await cues from global market for further direction
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
Understanding a raga and its philosophical and emotional universe is a daunting task. Author Amit Chaudhuri ...
Lindsay Pereira’s debut novel ‘Gods And Ends’ is a stark and fearless portrayal of the Roman Catholic ...
A magazine produced by children living in Firozabad’s slums is turning the lens on the practice of child ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...