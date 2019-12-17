Retail loans to double to ₹96 trillion in next five years: Report

A new report by ICICI BANK and Crisil has estimated that the retail loan book of. Financiers will double to ₹ 96 trillion in the next five years from ₹48 trillion as on March 31, 2019.

The findings come at a time when the economy is slowing down and there are concerns about private consumption and demand.

The report however, predicts that growth will be on the back of increased demand for private consumption for home, car, consumer durables, credit cards.

Other contributors would be willingness of consumers to take loans, improved usage of data analytics and regulatory intiatives for growth in low cost housing loans and MSME.