Rupee falls 20 paise to 73.58 against US dollar in early trade

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The Indian rupee slumped 20 paise to 73.58 against the US dollar in opening trade on Wednesday, weighed down by the strength of the greenback and weak domestic equities.
At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 73.56 against the US dollar, then fell further to 73.58, registering a fall of 20 paise over its previous close.
On Tuesday, the rupee had settled at 73.38 against the American currency.
Most of the Asian currencies were weak this Wednesday morning and will weigh on sentiments, traders said.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.13 per cent to 93.41.
"The US dollar was flat to higher against the basket of currencies this Wednesday morning in Asian trade as investors bet that massive fiscal stimulus and aggressive vaccinations will help the US lead a global pandemic recovery," Reliance Securities said in a research note.
On the data front, the government is likely to announce borrowing plan for April-September. Additionally, the government is scheduled to release April-February fiscal deficit data. RBI is also likely to release October-December current account data, the note added.
In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 422.74 points lower at 49,713.84, and the broader NSE Nifty fell 96.85 points to 14,748.25.
Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth ₹769.47 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.48 per cent to $64.45 per barrel.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Assessing these parameters is as important as evaluating the financials, earnings potential and valuation of a ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 bounced back on Friday, but face a hurdle now
Direct Remittance can be a handy tool for investors to get same-day NAV
Many jargons used by insurance firms, agents often hide the sub-par nature of the real benefit
Mah Laqa Bai, poet, dancer and advisor to the Nizams, made unmatched contributions to Hyderabad’s literature ...
Bharati Jagannathan’s short stories pull us into the minutiae of life of young women in the late 20th century
The emergence of a substantive number of educated and professional Muslims has contributed to the small ...
There are very many seagulls in Elsewhere. Not very surprising, as this is a seaside resort! So when I step ...
Delivering purpose and sustainability through the entire customer experience is one way
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...