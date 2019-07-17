Money & Banking

Sanjiv Misra’s term ends at Axis Bank

Axis Bank has said that Sanjiv Misra has ceased to be its Non-Executive (part-time) Chairman after completion of his tenure with effect from the close of business hours on Wednesday.

“Misra has decided not to continue as an Independent Director of the bank for the remainder of his tenure as an Independent Director and has resigned,” it said in a regulatory filing.

Rakesh Makhija will assume charge as the new Non-Executive (Part-Time) Chairman of the bank from Thursday.

