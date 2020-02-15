SBI aggressively pushes RBFBG scheme to Bengaluru builders

HiFiMan TW600 review: Premium sound with some design drawbacks
TWS600 has a rather unique design that sets it apart from any other brand
State Bank of India (SBI) aggressively pushed its ‘Residential Builder Finance with Buyer Guarantee Scheme (RBFBG) to Bengaluru-based builders.
The Scheme guarantees a refund of the entire principal amount (maximum home price of Rs 2.5 crore) if the developer fails to deliver the project within the assured timeline. Coinciding with the Scheme launch, SBI organised a three-day property fair with the tille - Double Assurance Realty Expo where in over 25 CREDAI affiliated builders displayed more than 100 residential projects that are being executed in Bengaluru.
Chief General Manager Abhijit Majumder said, “At the show, we are selling our most popular products include - SBI Max Gain: The loan is sanctioned as an Overdraft with added flexibility to operate the Home Loan Account like Savings Bank or Current Account. SBI Privilege & Shaurya: Privilege offers an innovative Home Loan product that is tailor made to the requirements of employees of Central / State Governments while Shaurya is for Defence Personnel belonging to Army, Navy and Airforce. Top Up Loan: Up to two Home Equity Loans are allowed to exist together and there is no prepayment/pre-closure penalty.”
S Muralidharan General Manager Network -II, SBI, highlighting the collaboration with CREDAI, said, "SBI offers the lowest interest rates and has zero processing fee exclusively for the expo in respect of all its quality projects.”
Speaking on the real estate market in Bengaluru and the initiatives taken by CREDAI, R Nagaraj Reddy, Vice– President CREDAI National said, “CREDAI has proposed to the government to reduce stamp duty for housing for a certain period and 50 per cent reduction in the stamp duty. We have also requested that the registration charges and stamp duty which is now 5.5 per cent and one per cent respectively to be reduced to one per cent registration charges and one per cent stamp duty for affordable houses.”
Kishore Jain, President, CREDAI Bengaluru said that the three days expo will provide great opportunity for the home buyers to invest in projects as the prices and offers are very attractive. "Apart from the lowest interest rate and other benefits from SBI, buyers can also find variety of RERA approved projects,” he said.
TWS600 has a rather unique design that sets it apart from any other brand
Cuts in healthcare spending and emphasis on privatisation are cause for concern
Congenital heart diseaseAsian Heart Institute unveils clinicAsian Heart Institute has inaugurated its Grown ...
US PresidentDonald Trump’s visit to India later this month (February 24-25) has the healthcare circle abuzz ...
Budget 2020 has caused much confusion over the residency status and tax liability of Indians abroad. We decode ...
LIC Act will have to be amended ahead of offering, says MR Kumar
In future, the tax structure may be simplified without any complexities of deductions and exemptions: Partner ...
Tax on employee stock option plans can now be deferred by 48 months from applicable assessment year
Sea level rise is no longer a distant warning, but a clear and present danger. As species disappear and ...
Bloomsbury founder Nigel Newton on surviving book piracy in India, choosing authors and his favourite titles
Krishna Baldev Vaid, famous for ‘breaking rules and not winning awards’, was a towering figure in Hindi ...
If the Jaipur Literature Festival is increasingly being accused of failing to live up to expectations, equal ...
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...