The State Bank of India has announced a donation of ₹48 lakh for the plantation of 32,000 tree saplings at Garden City University, Bengaluru, in association with an NGO, That’s Eco Foundation, as part of its corporate social responsibility.

The project is being implemented under Miyawaki Technique. Miyawaki is a technique pioneered by Japanese botanist, Akira Miyawaki, that helps build dense, native forests. This ensures that the plant growth is 10 times faster and the resulting plantation is 30 times denser than usual. The plants that are grown under this method grow in 2-3 years and are self-sustaining. The dense, multi-layered forests created under this method are beneficial in lowering the temperature, making the soil nutritious, supporting local wildlife, and sequestering carbon.

The MOU was signed between SBI, Garden City University, and the Eco Foundation for the project.