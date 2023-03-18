State Bank of India will donate ₹24 crore to the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru for constructing a multi-speciality hospital (Orthopaedics Wing), as a part of its corporate social responsibility activity.

The hospital will be named Bagchi-Parthasarathy Hospital and is planned at the IISc postgraduate Medical School to cater to the clinical training and research of the MD-PhD students in the academic program.

The hospital aims to provide facilities for diagnostics, treatment and research. It will have 832-ward beds split into general and special beds (single and shared occupancy), 16 major Operation Theatres (OTs) for super specialty surgeries and four minor OTs. Advanced radiology and imaging services such as CT, MRI, PET-CT, Mammography, USG and Doppler, and X-ray would be available.

The project is expected to be completed by 2025. An MoU was signed between the SBI and IISc on Thursday.