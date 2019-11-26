SBI Card, Vistara tie-up for premium co-branded credit cards

SBI Card, the country's second largest credit card issuer, and Vistara, a full-service carrier, have joined hands to launch a one-of-its-kind premium credit card for travel savvy urban Indians.

Launched in two variants, Club Vistara SBI Card PRIME and Club Vistara SBI Card, the new card has been designed to offer a rewarding travel experience to cardholders, through unique benefits and unmatched value proposition, on domestic and international travel spends.

Speaking at the launch, Hardayal Prasad, MD & CEO, SBI Card, said this marked a defining moment in the 21 year journey of the SBI Card. "After GE's exit we are reinventing ourselves in the way we conduct business. This is one of the most important co branding tie-ups we have entered into and we were looking forward to it," he said.

Till date, the SBI Card had 16 co-branded tie-ups with retail institutions and ten with banks, according to Prasad.

He said that the SBI Card has always strived to bring products for its customers that are customised as per their diverse lifestyle and preferences, offering maximum value and enhanced experience. "We want our customers to experience the benefits of both the brands coming together. Travel is one of the key spend categories for our cardholders. Through our partnership with Vistara, we aim to address unique requirements of our customers, especially urban millennials, whose spend on travel has increased over a period of time and are looking for related privileged benefits", Prasad said.

Leslie Thng, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said, “Our endeavour is to enhance the value proposition of Club Vistara and elevate its position from a frequent flyer program to a more attractive, comprehensive lifestyle program that makes an essential part of everyday lives of our customers."

He made it clear that Vistara had no immediate plan to spin off Club Vistara into a separate entity.

Thng also said that Vistara plans to bring more international airlines (already has Singapore Airlines) under its Club Vistara programme in the coming days. Vistara will also fly to more international destinations in 2020 once it gets wide-bodied aircraft in February or March next year, he added.

Benefits of Club Vistara SBI Card

The Club Vistara SBI Card offers benefits such as, one-way Premium Economy tickets on joining and achieving spends-based milestone(s), complimentary Club Vistara Silver tier membership, up to six free cancellation of flight tickets booked on Vistara channels viz website, app and helpline, and also complimentary lounge access- up to four international and eight domestic, among host of other benefits.

"As travel spends continue to significantly rise among today’s urban consumers, we wish to provide more options to the ever-increasing number of our loyal customers to join Club Vistara and enjoy the privileges of their Club Vistara membership," Thng said.

Vistara has this year, especially in the last few months, embarked on an accelerated growth plan. It has expanded its footprint to 11 new destinations including four overseas ones in the last seven months.

The two variants of the Club Vistara SBI Card come with several benefits and privileges, such as complimentary Club Vistara Silver/Base tier membership, welcome tickets on Vistara’s domestic network, One-Class Upgrade voucher, free cancellation on Vistara bookings, travel insurance protection, lounge access vouchers, complimentary membership to Priority Pass Program, and attractive rewards on reaching milestone spends.

Club Vistara SBI Card PRIME holders earn nine Club Vistara (CV) Points for every Rs 100 spent on flight ticket bookings with Vistara.

Club Vistara SBI Card holders earn up to four CV Points for every Rs 200 on eligible spends on the card. These CV Points can be redeemed for domestic and international flights on Vistara and its partner airlines.

While the joining fees for Club Vistara SBI Card stood at Rs 1499 plus GST, it is Rs 2,999 plus GST in the case of Club Vistara SBI Card PRIME.