SBI Card, IRCTC launch co-branded contactless credit card on RuPay platform

Expanding its portfolio on the RuPay network, SBI Card in collaboration with Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, on Tuesday launched the IRCTC SBI Card.

“Designed to reward frequent railway travellers, the card offers travellers on Indian railways maximum savings proposition on their travel, together with superior benefits on retail, dining and entertainment, besides transaction fee waivers,” said a release from National Payments Corporation of India, adding that the card is equipped with Near Field Communication technology, which enables customers to tap and pay.

Cardholders of the IRCTC SBI Card on the RuPay platform will receive up to 10 per cent value back on AC1, AC2, AC3, AC CC (AC chair car) bookings made on the IRCTC website. It also offers a 1 per cent transaction fee waiver and 350 bonus reward points upon card activation. Reward points accumulated on the card can be redeemed against free tickets on the IRCTC website.