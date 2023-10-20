SBI Cards and Payment Service Ltd has launched offers during the festive season of 2023. With 2200 merchant-funded and cashback offers spanning online and offline vendors in key cities, including tier 2 and tier 3, millions of SBI Card users can enjoy benefits. The offers cover a spectrum of popular categories such as consumer electronics, mobile devices, laptops, fashion, furniture, jewelry, and groceries. SBI Card has also curated numerous EMI-centric deals in collaboration with renowned brands to facilitate hassle-free large purchases.

The Festive Offer 2023 comprises of 600+ national-level deals and over 1500 regional and hyperlocal offers, all valid until November 15, 2023. Across 2700+ cities, cardholders can avail themselves of up to 27.5 per cent cashback and instant discounts from partner brands including Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra, Reliance Retail group, Westside, Pantaloons, Max, Tanishq, and TBZ, among others. SBI Card’s EMI-centric offers cover a broad range of leading brands in consumer electronics, mobiles, and laptops. Featured brands include Samsung, LG, Sony, Oppo, Vivo, Panasonic, Whirlpool, Bosch, IFB, HP, Dell, and many more.

Abhijit Chakravorty, MD & CEO of SBI Card, commented, “As a customer-centric brand, we have always focused on ways to enhance our customers’ overall experience. This includes continuously making their shopping experience more rewarding. SBI Card festive offer 2023 is a great example of our sincere intent to do so.”

