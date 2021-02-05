SBI chairman calls for deployment of technology in RRBs

The Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) should adopt modern technology, Dinesh Kumar Khara, Chairman, State Bank India (SBI) said.

He was speaking after formally launching Digital Insta Savings Account (DISA) Mobile App of Andhra Pradesh Grameena Vikas Bank (APGVB) and Telangana Grameena Bank (TGB).

The video-Know Your Customer (KYC) facility will also be shortly launched in RRBs, he said.

“APGVB & TGB are amongst the most progressive RRBs in the country and better than small finance banks with a brand, reach, network and fair understanding of risks we are working in,’’ he said.

While explaining the features of (DISA) K Praveen Kumar, Chairman, APGVB and V Arvind, Chairman, TGB, said instant account could be opened within 10 minutes with facilities such as zero balance, immediate activation of mobile banking and Rupay Debit card, according to a release.