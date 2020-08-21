Money & Banking

SBI Chennai Circle announces 265 new customer points

Chennai | Updated on August 21, 2020 Published on August 21, 2020

Our Bureau

State Bank of India’s Chennai circle, on Friday, inaugurated 265 new customer service points (banking business correspondents) through the virtual mode.

Inaugurated by B Sankar, Chief General Manager, Local Head Office, SBI, these customer service points will extend all banking facilities such as account opening (FI accounts), recurring deposit, fixed deposits, and also undertake low-value transactions (₹20,000 and below) of deposit and withdrawal, according to a statement.

These operators are authorised to conduct banking business on all days from 8 am to 8 pm.

The circle already has 2,531 customer service points and the 265 are new additions. These will serve the public in opening of basic savings bank account and offering social security schemes such as PMJJBY, PMSBY and Atal Pension Yojana.

The locations of CSP can be accessed on the SBI website.

