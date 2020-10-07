Money & Banking

SBI clocks credit growth of 6-7%, says chief

Mumbai | Updated on October 07, 2020 Published on October 07, 2020

Our Bureau

State Bank of India (SBI) has clocked a credit growth of 6-7 per cent so far, with growth more or less reaching 70-80 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels in certain sub-segments, according to its new Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara.

If one includes investments made by India’s largest bank in the non-convertible debentures and commercial papers issued by India Inc, the credit growth will be around 10 per cent. Credit has been driven by the retail segment.

Khara said the bank is closely monitoring the behaviour of borrowers who are opting for loan restructuring. He emphasised that not many corporates have approached SBI for restructuring.

The SBI chief felt that the loans – both personal and corporate – that may come up for restructuring, will be manageable. He added that his bank will reach out to all customers.

Khara said there are no immediate plans for the listing of subsidiaries, SBI General Insurance and SBI Funds Management Pvt Ltd (the Asset Management Company of SBI Mutual Fund).

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 07, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.